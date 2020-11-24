Vancouver, BC, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Northern saw-whet owl that stowed away and traveled 170 miles last week on the Rockefeller Christmas tree will be released into the wild today at dusk. The small owl, affectionately known as Rocky, has captivated the hearts and minds of people around the world. Rocky was taken to the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center after the rescue and has been cared for there ever since.

During that time, the center sought expert advice on Rocky’s condition from avian veterinarians and respected owl researchers. Yesterday these experts advised that Rocky is ready to be released locally, in order to continue her migration south. So she (yes, Rocky’s a girl!) will be released within a conifer forest in Upstate New York.

“When we picked Rocky up she was struggling,” said Ellen Kalish, Ravensbeard Wildlife Center Director and Founder. “We believe it had been about three days since she ate or drank anything. The first order of business was to give her fluids and feed her all the mice she could eat. She was underweight so we assumed at the time she was male as males typically weigh less—on average only 75g—while females typically weigh a little more, about 100g. So it was a surprise to find out Rocky was a girl.”

Hootsuite came across Rocky’s story on Twitter and reached out to the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center to help. Hootsuite partnered with the center, donating $10,000 to help support the sanctuary’s work in rescuing, rehabilitating, and releasing local wildlife back to their habitats, and supplied the center with its platform and tools so they could connect and engage with their larger community.

“While Rocky is small, she is clearly one tough bird,” said Eva Taylor, Director of Social, Operations & CSR at Hootsuite. “As soon as we heard Rocky’s story and the work being done to rescue, rehabilitate and release local wildlife at Ravensbeard Wildlife Center, we knew we wanted to help.”

Ravensbeard Wildlife Center has been a refuge for injured and orphaned wildlife for over 20 years. Five years ago, the center was forced to relocate into a temporary rehab center. Kalish hopes to find a permanent home for the facility, so they can continue to help wild birds and endangered wildlife in the area.

“This has been an incredible experience, we are so appreciative of all the supportive comments and messages we’ve received.” said Kalish. “It’s almost as if Rocky’s tenacity represents the strength that all of us have been trying to exhibit throughout this difficult year.”

Ravensbeard is accepting donations to help support their efforts with Rocky and other endangered wildlife and can be found on GoFundMe at: http://ow.ly/ksap50CqMFl.



-30-

About Hootsuite

Hootsuite is the leader in social media management, trusted by more than 18 million customers and employees at more than 800 of the Fortune 1000. Hootsuite’s unparalleled expertise, customer insights at scale and collaborative ecosystem empower organizations large and small to strategically grow their brand, business, and customer relationships with social. To learn more, visit www.hootsuite.com.



About Ravensbeard Wildlife Center

Based in Saugerties, New York, Ravensbeard Wildlife Center’s mission is to rescue, rehabilitate, and release local wildlife back into their habitats. Ravensbeard specializes in birds of prey, however, they accept all birds. Additionally, Ravensbeard has educational programs and is committed to building a broader community with respect for nature and all its inhabitants.

To learn more or donate, please visit www.ravensbeard.org.

Hootsuite Corporate Communications media@hootsuite.com