Toronto, CA, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many people consider dropping out of university to be a failure, but not Manny Brar. He’s not embarrassed to say he’s a dropout. In fact, he leads with it and wants people to know that there are many paths to success — and not just for tech creators like Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg.

Brar entered York University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada in 2014 to study finance. He was an above-average student and had all good intentions of graduating with his peers in the class of 2018. But by his junior year, he was miserable in his non-elective courses. “I couldn't force myself to pay attention, and my marks would suffer,” said Brar. “I began rethinking my entire post-secondary journey — if I don't like this, how will I survive a career? I have been interested in commerce and investing since I was young, but this wasn't the stuff I was learning as a finance student.”

University isn’t for everyone.

Brar left York University and began selling real estate for RE/MAX at the age of 20. He was an assiduous saver, and after a year, he accrued enough capital to purchase his first property, a condo in Etobicoke, Ontario. Condos appealed to him in a big way, and he began to envision an elite business. In 2019, Brar and longtime friend and fellow realtor/investor, Jad Sandhu, founded their own real estate company, Platinum Condo Broker, which allows buyers and investors to get in on the ground floor of premier condos before they are even built.

“We founded the company to bring only the best development projects to our clients,” said Brar. “We want to show people how we have been able to build wealth through investing in real estate. A lot of people think home ownership is a goal that they will never attain, PlatinumCondoBroker.com is here to change that.”





Brar continues to be fascinated by the rise of Toronto, the home of many of his properties, although he is branching out to other Canadian provinces. “Eventually, I would love to expand into working internationally,” he said. “I love real estate and know there are great investment opportunities across the world. We just have to find them.”

At the age of 23, he has accumulated a portfolio of several properties and consistently achieves a high value of sales, making him one of the youngest realtors/investors in Canada to do so.

At the heart of Brar’s professional ethic is his desire to create opportunities for his clients. “My business is unique because I focus on helping investors find the best properties — whether they are first-time or experienced investors,” he said. “My job is to make sure my clients get the best property at the best price.”

The properties we purchase are the same ones we sell to our investors. “I think this is a reason why our clients trust us, because they know we won't bring anything to the table that we wouldn't invest in ourselves. We have a responsibility to our investors,” he said.

Despite his youthful age, Brar is always thinking of the future.

“My business philosophy is to always think for the long term. Whether that’s an investment, hiring someone to work with me, or taking on a new development. I don’t care to make a quick buck in the short term if my relationship or business will suffer in the grand scheme of things,” he said.

“The long term is where all the value is, I am a student of Warren Buffett and compound interest. I believe that if we take care of things properly in the short-term and look out for our client’s best interests, we will succeed tenfold in the future. Good business compounds into great business in the future.”

For more information, go to Manny Brar’s website, www.platinumcondobroker.com, or follow him on Instagram : Torontocondobrokers.

﻿Media Contact: ﻿416-505-8108

Attachment