Tints of Nature, a United Kingdom-based company, chooses to develop natural, organic hair coloring products that are vegan-friendly, cruelty-free, and ethically sourced.Tints of Nature contain more than 75 percent certified organic and 95 percent naturally-derived ingredients. Tints of Nature does not contain ammonia, parabens, gluten, formaldehyde, propylene glycol, silicone, mineral oils, and color stripping salts.

Tints of Nature is already available at many top retailers, such as Sprouts Farmers Market, but now plans to expand its retail distribution network throughout the United States. It is already available on VitaBeauti.com, a popular health and wellness e-commerce portal.

BOCA RATON, FL, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tints of Nature - Simply Healthier Hair Color is not only safer for your hair, but it is safer for the planet.

Tints of Nature, a United Kingdom-based company, develops natural, organic hair coloring products that are vegan-friendly, cruelty-free, and ethically sourced.

“We want to be a socially-conscious company,” said Raoul Perfitt, CEO and formulator of Tints of Nature. “Early-on, we decided we wanted to leave the planet better off than when we arrived.”

For example, Perfitt said the company in 2003 decided to use 100 percent recycled board for its permanent hair dye cartons, which has saved almost 500,000 pounds of virgin cardboard. When Tints of Nature switched to post-consumer recycled plastic bottles, the company started saving 35,000 pounds of virgin plastic annually.

“These are the decisions we made to make the planet better,” he added.

The company’s socially-responsible ethics come from the top down and reverberate throughout its manufacturing process.

“First, we leave out harsh chemicals, such as ammonia, from all of our formulas,” Perfitt said. “We believe natural ingredients are better for you and your hair.”

Tints of Nature contain more than 75 percent certified organic and 95 percent naturally-derived ingredients. Tints of Nature does not contain ammonia, parabens, gluten, formaldehyde, propylene glycol, silicone, mineral oils, and color stripping salts.

Tints of Nature also opposes animal testing.

“We believe that health and beauty should not come at an animal’s expense,” he said, adding that all Tints of Nature products are vegan-friendly, cruelty-free and never tested on animals.

In recent years, ethical and sustainable sourcing has become a standard for many socially-responsible companies.

“We only use responsible suppliers who are also dedicated to protecting the planet,” Perfitt said. “We do not want to damage the environment, which is why we recycle as much as we can, have introduced using 100 percent post-consumer recycled color bottles for all hair color, along with using energy-saving and low-carbon manufacturing methods.”

Tints of Nature’s socially-responsible, organic hair coloring products are expanding their presence in the United States.

Tints of Nature is already available at many top retailers, such as Sprouts Farmers Market, but now plans to expand its retail distribution network throughout the United States. It is already available on VitaBeauti.com, a popular health and wellness e-commerce portal, and on Walmart.com.

For more information, visit tintsofnatureusa.com.

