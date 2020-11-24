Washington, D.C., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is joining this year’s Dec. 1 #GivingTuesday campaign to encourage giving to support HBCUs and financially strapped college students, particularly in light of the many challenges due to the coronavirus health pandemic. UNCF works tirelessly to empower historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) by changing the HBCU narrative across the nation and helping equip minority students with the resources necessary to transition into and graduate from college—and ultimately succeed in the workforce.

“The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on UNCF students is being felt very keenly,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. “Our students are crying out for help, and we’re doing all we can to ensure they have the resources to get through the hurdles they’re facing and still earn their degrees.”

A recent survey of UNCF HBCU students showed they are asking for more help than ever:

More than half—54%—of the students indicated that their financial stability had declined due to COVID

37% of students reported that their mental well-being had declined at least somewhat during the pandemic

More than 80% of the students wanted some form of in-person instruction for Fall 2020

Students wanted as much information as possible from their institutions about how/when/if they would be reopening for the Fall

UNCF HBCUs need help during the best of times because of persistent funding gaps. UNCF works to provide the support they need to enable more students pursue their educational endeavors and graduate from college prepared for leadership roles, competitive employment and active participation in society.

“UNCF was built on the act of giving, and participation in #GivingTuesday shows our steadfast commitment to educating our students and providing resources to our HBCUs, especially in this time of unprecedented crisis,” Lomax added. “UNCF and our member colleges and universities have persevered through many other turbulent times, and we cannot let this disaster wash away decades of progress and HBCU legacies.”

#GivingTuesday is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations.

Help UNCF make a difference in a student’s life in many ways:

1. Donate today by visiting UNCF.org/Donate

2. Share your donation on social media using the #GivingTuesday

3. Sign-up for UNCF’s e-mail list at UNCF.org

4. Follow #UNCF on Facebook, Twitter @UNCF and Instagram

5. Give through your job; ask your employer to join the UNCF Workplace program

