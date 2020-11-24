Dublin, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Release Liner Annual Review 2020 - New & Expanded Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Release Liner Annual Review provides you with the latest insights into the market structure, global and regional markets, substrates and supply chain, market segments, raw materials, costs, and a company profiles/directory section.

It will answer questions such as:

How are markets developing by region?

Which segments are growing fastest?

Which substrates are gaining or losing market share?

How is the value chain developing?

The Annual Review will provide you with in-depth data and quick, visual overviews and includes a supplemental COVID-19 impact report.



The review includes:

Data on global release liner market by region

Data on global and regional release liner markets by segment

Data on global and regional release liner markets by substrate

Release liner market growth by region, segment and substrate

Value chain analysis

Overview merger & acquisition activity

In-house versus commercial siliconizing analysis

Detailed market segment information and data for the global and regional release liner markets

Detailed substrate information for the global and regional release liner markets

Extensive company profile and directory section

Market volume data in million square meters and tonnes

An overview of the key players in the release liner industry

Trends & Developments

Q3 2020 Supplemental Post COVID-19 Impact Report

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Structure

3.1 Market Participants

3.2 Raw Material Suppliers

3.3 Silicone Coating Companies



4 Global Release Liner Market

4.1 Value Chain

4.2 Global Release Liner Market by Region

4.3 Global Release Liner Market by Segment

4.4 Global Release Liner Market by Substrate

4.5 Silicones

4.6 In-house versus Commercial Silicone Coating

4.7 Demand Drivers

4.8 Release Liner Market Growth

4.9 Market Summary



5 European Release Liner Market

5.1 Value Chain

5.2 European Release Liner Market by Segment

5.3 European Release Liner Market by Substrate

5.4 Silicones

5.5 European Release Liner Market by Sub region

5.6 In-house versus Commercial Silicone Coating

5.7 Trends & Developments

5.8 Release Liner Market Growth

5.9 Market Summary



6 North American Release Liner Market

6.1 Value Chain

6.2 North American Release Liner Market by Segment

6.3 North American Release Liner Market by Substrate

6.4 Silicones

6.5 North American Release Liner Market by Country

6.6 In-house versus Commercial Silicone Coating

6.7 Trends & Developments

6.8 Release Liner Market Growth

6.9 Market Summary



7 Asian Release Liner Market

7.1 Value Chain

7.2 Asian Release Liner Market by Segment

7.3 Asian Release Liner Market by Substrate

7.4 Silicones

7.5 Asian Release Liner Market by Sub region

7.6 In-house versus Commercial Silicone Coating

7.7 Trends & Developments

7.8 Release Liner Market Growth

7.9 Market Summary



8 South American Release Liner Market

8.1 Value Chain

8.2 South American Release Liner Market by Segment

8.3 South American Release Liner Market by Substrate

8.4 Silicones

8.5 South American Release Liner Market by Sub region

8.6 In-house versus Commercial Silicone Coating

8.7 Trends & Developments

8.8 Release Liner Market Growth

8.9 Market Summary



9 Raw Material Cost Trends



10 Industry Survey

10.1 Survey Summary

10.2 Globalization

10.3 Merger & Acquisitions

10.4 Industry Costs & Profitability

10.5 Business Sentiment & Innovation

10.6 Sustainability & Environment

10.7 Growth & Expectations



11 Company Profiles and Directory

11.1 Release Liner Producers

11.2 Silicone Suppliers

11.3 Release Base Paper Supplier Directory

11.4 Release Base Film Supplier Directory





