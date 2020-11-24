Dublin, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SEC Accounting and Reporting Update" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

We are seeing an unprecedented level of major accounting changes from US and international standard-setters. This conference will address the latest developments in key areas. Experts from the Big Four and regional firms will lead the discussion.



Learning Objectives:

Understand the latest accounting changes in key areas

Recognize the timelines and key factors

Begin to assess the effects of these standards on your company or clients

The conference will feature the following key speakers:

Jason Emmons Moss Adams, Partner

Guido van Drunen KPMG, Principal

Dominick Kerr Connor Group, Partner

Justin Silva RSM, Partner

Helen Kane Hedge Trackers, LLC, President and Founder

Lindsi Scanlan CFGI, Managing Director

Hitesh Nathani Ernst & Young, Senior Manager

Uday Devasper Effectus Group, Partner

Andrey Chepiga Ernst & Young, Senior Manager

Blake Collins Connor Group, Director

Ky Kano Deloitte, National Office Accounting Consultation

Kevin Moyers Deloitte, Tax Senior Manager

Keith Ma Effectus Group, Senior Manager

May Yu Deloitte, Senior Manager

Jon Medina Protiviti, Director

Tony Goncalves Deloitte, Managing Director

Agenda: DAY 1



8:45 - 10:15

Finance and Accounting Implications of the COVID-19 Crisis

Key considerations for stabilizing, ensuring liquidity and preserving cash

Accounting for the Paycheck Protection Program, government assistance and payroll tax deferral

Restructuring within the organization and rethinking around operating costs

Strategic considerations for executive compensation and benefits

Enhanced disclosure requirements

10:30 - 12:00

Accounting for Leases Update

Lessons Learned in Initial Implementation

Impact of the project was underestimated

Some of more challenging areas include: identifying lease population, data abstraction, implementing a platform for ongoing reporting and identifying processes and controls for applying the requirements

12:45 - 2:00

M&A Update

Industry Trends

Recent Activity

Impact of COVID-19

2:05 - 3:20

Interest Rate Reform and Currency Risk: What you Don't Know Could Hurt You

ASC 830

Hedge Accounting Update

SOFR & 848

3:30 - 4:45

Fraud and Accounting Failures

Context and perspective

Examples: Fictitious Sales or Revenue

Examples: Timing Issues

Examples: Other Issues

Agenda: DAY 2



8:45 - 10:10

Revenue Recognition Update

Where people are getting stuck within the new model

Implementation observations

Beware These Hot Spots - Comment Letters

Survey results

10:20 - 11:30

SEC Update

SEC Personnel Update

The Financial CHOICE Act

JOBS Act Implementation Update

FAST Act (aka JOBS Act 1.5)

Form 10Q Efficiencies

Interim Financial Statements

MD&A

Quantitative & Qualitative Disclosures

11:35 - 12:30

Attracting & Retaining Accounting & Finance Talent

Perks vs. Culture

Attracting Candidates

Employee Motivators

Culture vs. Sub Cultures

1:15 - 2:30

Cybersecurity Update

Protecting personal data

Smart consumer devices expanding faster than controls

Personal Health and Medical Devices

Ransomware

2:35 - 3:35

Tax Update

Interpretations and examples

Impact of COVID-19

What to expect under new administration

3:40 - 4:30

SOX & Internal Controls Update

Techniques and methods to cut costs and minimize time spent during a pandemic

Information Provided by Entity (IPE) Update



