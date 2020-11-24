Dublin, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SEC Accounting and Reporting Update" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
We are seeing an unprecedented level of major accounting changes from US and international standard-setters. This conference will address the latest developments in key areas. Experts from the Big Four and regional firms will lead the discussion.
Learning Objectives:
- Understand the latest accounting changes in key areas
- Recognize the timelines and key factors
- Begin to assess the effects of these standards on your company or clients
The conference will feature the following key speakers:
- Jason Emmons Moss Adams, Partner
- Guido van Drunen KPMG, Principal
- Dominick Kerr Connor Group, Partner
- Justin Silva RSM, Partner
- Helen Kane Hedge Trackers, LLC, President and Founder
- Lindsi Scanlan CFGI, Managing Director
- Hitesh Nathani Ernst & Young, Senior Manager
- Uday Devasper Effectus Group, Partner
- Andrey Chepiga Ernst & Young, Senior Manager
- Blake Collins Connor Group, Director
- Ky Kano Deloitte, National Office Accounting Consultation
- Kevin Moyers Deloitte, Tax Senior Manager
- Keith Ma Effectus Group, Senior Manager
- May Yu Deloitte, Senior Manager
- Jon Medina Protiviti, Director
- Tony Goncalves Deloitte, Managing Director
Agenda: DAY 1
8:45 - 10:15
- Finance and Accounting Implications of the COVID-19 Crisis
- Key considerations for stabilizing, ensuring liquidity and preserving cash
- Accounting for the Paycheck Protection Program, government assistance and payroll tax deferral
- Restructuring within the organization and rethinking around operating costs
- Strategic considerations for executive compensation and benefits
- Enhanced disclosure requirements
10:30 - 12:00
- Accounting for Leases Update
- Lessons Learned in Initial Implementation
- Impact of the project was underestimated
- Some of more challenging areas include: identifying lease population, data abstraction, implementing a platform for ongoing reporting and identifying processes and controls for applying the requirements
12:45 - 2:00
- M&A Update
- Industry Trends
- Recent Activity
- Impact of COVID-19
2:05 - 3:20
- Interest Rate Reform and Currency Risk: What you Don't Know Could Hurt You
- ASC 830
- Hedge Accounting Update
- SOFR & 848
3:30 - 4:45
- Fraud and Accounting Failures
- Context and perspective
- Examples: Fictitious Sales or Revenue
- Examples: Timing Issues
- Examples: Other Issues
Agenda: DAY 2
8:45 - 10:10
- Revenue Recognition Update
- Where people are getting stuck within the new model
- Implementation observations
- Beware These Hot Spots - Comment Letters
- Survey results
10:20 - 11:30
- SEC Update
- SEC Personnel Update
- The Financial CHOICE Act
- JOBS Act Implementation Update
- FAST Act (aka JOBS Act 1.5)
- Form 10Q Efficiencies
- Interim Financial Statements
- MD&A
- Quantitative & Qualitative Disclosures
11:35 - 12:30
- Attracting & Retaining Accounting & Finance Talent
- Perks vs. Culture
- Attracting Candidates
- Employee Motivators
- Culture vs. Sub Cultures
1:15 - 2:30
- Cybersecurity Update
- Protecting personal data
- Smart consumer devices expanding faster than controls
- Personal Health and Medical Devices
- Ransomware
2:35 - 3:35
- Tax Update
- Interpretations and examples
- Impact of COVID-19
- What to expect under new administration
3:40 - 4:30
- SOX & Internal Controls Update
- Techniques and methods to cut costs and minimize time spent during a pandemic
- Information Provided by Entity (IPE) Update
