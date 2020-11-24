Dublin, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global K-12 Online Tutoring Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The k-12 online tutoring market is poised to grow by $80.18 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing importance of STEM education and cost benefits and flexibility of K-12 online tutoring. This study identifies the growing use of games for online tutoring and assessment as another of the prime reasons driving market growth during the next few years.

The k-12 online tutoring market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes

The k-12 online tutoring market covers the following areas:

  • K-12 online tutoring market sizing
  • K-12 online tutoring market forecast
  • K-12 online tutoring market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis included in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading k-12 online tutoring market vendors that include Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Chegg Inc., Club Z! Inc., iTutorGroup, K12 Inc., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, TAL Education Group, Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd., and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. Also, the k-12 online tutoring market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Structured tutoring - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • On-demand tutoring - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Course type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Course type
  • Assessments - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Subjects - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market
  • Market opportunity by Course type

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • COVID-19 pandemic impact on the global market
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
  • Chegg Inc.
  • Club Z! Inc.
  • iTutorGroup
  • K12 Inc.
  • Pearson Plc
  • Providence Equity Partners LLC
  • TAL Education Group
  • Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.
  • Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.


