Dublin, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global K-12 Online Tutoring Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The k-12 online tutoring market is poised to grow by $80.18 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing importance of STEM education and cost benefits and flexibility of K-12 online tutoring. This study identifies the growing use of games for online tutoring and assessment as another of the prime reasons driving market growth during the next few years.



The k-12 online tutoring market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes



The k-12 online tutoring market covers the following areas:

K-12 online tutoring market sizing

K-12 online tutoring market forecast

K-12 online tutoring market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis included in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading k-12 online tutoring market vendors that include Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Chegg Inc., Club Z! Inc., iTutorGroup, K12 Inc., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, TAL Education Group, Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd., and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. Also, the k-12 online tutoring market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Structured tutoring - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

On-demand tutoring - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Course type

Market segments

Comparison by Course type

Assessments - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Subjects - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Market opportunity by Course type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

COVID-19 pandemic impact on the global market

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Chegg Inc.

Club Z! Inc.

iTutorGroup

K12 Inc.

Pearson Plc

Providence Equity Partners LLC

TAL Education Group

Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lcnfxh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900