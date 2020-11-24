Camp Pendleton, CA, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semper Fi & America’s Fund has announced their second annual ‘You Are Not Alone’ initiative designed to connect with veterans struggling with severe post-traumatic stress, anxiety, isolation and depression; conditions which have been exacerbated by the health and economic challenges brought about in 2020.

“The purpose of this campaign is a simple but powerful one; to form that first connection and to let veterans know that they are truly not alone and there is hope,” said Karen Guenther, President, CEO and Founder, Semper Fi & America’s Fund. “Far too many veterans today are suffering alone and in silence, either because of their condition or because they don’t know where to turn for help. We need to get them the help they need and deserve.”

The campaign provides free ‘You Are Not Alone’ cards that people can order to give to family members, neighbors, friends and even acquaintances. The cards contain helpful resources, including contact information for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, a QR code to the REACH to Prevent Suicide website and contact information for Semper Fi & America’s Fund.

“I want to thank the Semper Fi & America’s Fund for organizing this incredible outreach program. The Fund has a unique understanding of what our military members experience during the horrors of combat and are uniquely positioned with the resources and capabilities to meet their needs upon returning home,” said Sergeant Major Carlton Kent, 16th Sergeant Major, United States Marine Corps. “While many men and women returning from combat experience changes in their life, we need to take care of them just as they took care of each other in war.”

The free ‘You Are Not Alone’ cards can be ordered by visiting: https://thefund.org/youarenotalone

About Semper Fi & America’s Fund

Semper Fi & America’s Fund provides immediate financial assistance and lifetime support for veterans during their time of recovery and transition back into civilian life. Since 2004, the Fund has issued $230 million in assistance to 25,000 service members, with an unprecedented 24-to-72-hour turnaround for funds to be issued after a grant is approved. Case Managers work one-on-one with service members and veterans to understand and support their individual needs now and throughout their lifetimes. The Fund keeps its overhead low in order to have the greatest impact on the lives of veterans and their families and has been awarded the highest ratings from watchdog groups: A+ from CharityWatch (one of only two Veteran nonprofits to receive their highest rating), a Charity Navigator 4-Star rating for ten consecutive years (an achievement attained by only 2% of rated charities), and the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar. Learn more at TheFund.org.

