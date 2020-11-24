Dublin, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil Refining Industry in Kuwait 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The downstream energy sector report is a complete source of information on Kuwait crude oil refining industry. It provides refinery level information relating to existing and planned (new build) refineries such as insights and forecasts of refinery capacities, refined petroleum products production and consumption, refinery complexity factor and comparison against peer group countries in the respective region. The report also covers complete details of major players operating in the refining sector in Kuwait and in depth analysis of the latest industry news and deals.



Report Scope

Outlook of Country Oil Refining Industry and refined petroleum products beyond 2020

Forecasts of refined products production and consumption along with major refining companies and operators.

Historic and Forecasted Refining capacity and secondary units capacities beyond 2020

Key Opportunities and Restraints in country Refinery market

Benchmark with five peer group countries on Nelson Complexity Factor.

Market structure of Country Refining Industry, companies, capacities and market share.

Information on planned refineries such as planned capacity, equity structure, Operator Company, expected commissioning date and project cost.

Refined petroleum products production and demand beyond 2020.

Refinery level information such as refinery name, commissioned year, primary and secondary units installed capacities along with future capacity expansions, refinery complexity factor, ownership and operator details.

Company profiles of major refining companies including SWOT Analysis.

Latest mergers, acquisitions, contract announcements and all related industry news and deals analysis.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Figures

1.2 List of Tables



2 Introduction to Kuwait Refining Markets



3 Refining Industry in Kuwait

3.1 Kuwait Refining Market Snapshot, 2019

3.2 Role of Kuwait in Global and Regional Refining Markets

3.2.1 Contribution to the Middle East and Africa and Global Refining Capacity, 2019

3.2.2 Kuwait Average Nelson Complexity Factor (NCF) vs. Middle East and Africa and Global, 2019



4 Kuwait Refining Market- Drivers and Restraints

4.1 Kuwait Refining Industry: Trends and Issues

4.1.1 Kuwait Refining Industry: Major Trends

4.2 Major Restrains of Investing in Kuwait Refining Sector



5 Kuwait Oil Products Demand and Supply Forecast to 2025

5.1 Kuwait Refined Products Demand Forecast to 2025

5.1.1 Kuwait Gasoline Demand Forecast to 2025

5.1.2 Kuwait Diesel Oil Demand Forecast to 2025

5.1.3 Kuwait Kerosene Demand Forecast to 2025

5.1.4 Kuwait LPG Demand Forecast to 2025

5.2 Kuwait Refined Products Production Forecast to 2025

5.2.1 Kuwait Gasoline Production Forecast to 2025

5.2.2 Kuwait Diesel Oil Production Forecast to 2025

5.2.3 Kuwait Kerosene Production Forecast to 2025

5.2.4 Kuwait LPG Production Forecast to 2025



6 Kuwait Refinery Capacities Forecast to 2025

6.1 Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details of Operational Refineries in Kuwait

6.2 Kuwait Total Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast, 2012-2025

6.3 Kuwait Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast, 2012-2025

6.4 Kuwait Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-1 Capacity, 2012-2025

6.5 Kuwait Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-2 Capacity, 2012-2025

6.6 Kuwait Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-3 Capacity, 2012-2025



7 Kuwait Refining Industry- Future Developments and Investment Opportunities

7.1 Capital Investment Details of All Upcoming Refineries

7.2 Location, Operator, Ownership, Start Up Details of Planned Refineries in Kuwait

7.2.1 Refinery Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details

7.3 Refinery Capacities of All Upcoming Refineries



8 Key Strategies Kuwait Refining Companies

8.1 Kuwait Company wise Refining Capacity Forecast, 2012-2025



9 Kuwait National Petroleum Company Profile

9.1 Kuwait National Petroleum Company Key Information

9.2 Kuwait National Petroleum Company Overview

9.3 Kuwait National Petroleum Company Business Description

9.4 Kuwait National Petroleum Company SWOT Analysis

9.5 Kuwait National Petroleum Company Financial Ratios - Capital Market Ratios

9.6 Kuwait National Petroleum Company Financial Ratios - Annual Ratios

9.7 Kuwait National Petroleum Company Financial Ratios - Interim Ratios



10 Kuwait Refining Industry Latest Tenders and Contracts



11 Kuwait Refining Industry Updates



12 Kuwait Refining Industry Deals



