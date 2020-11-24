TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventus Mining Corp. (TSX VENTURE: IVS) (“Inventus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that a favourable court decision has cleared the way for the Company to complete the previously announced acquisition of three Flag Resources (“Flag”) mineral properties: Wolf Lake, Cobalt Hill and Rathbun. Inventus expects to close the acquisition in December 2020, subject to receipt of customary approvals. Refer to our July 2, 2020 news release for additional information about the transaction: http://www.inventusmining.com/s/IVS_Jul_2_2020.pdf.



Sudbury 2.0 Exploration Plans

Inventus is currently planning the first phase winter exploration program on the Sudbury 2.0 Project. The initial drill program, expected to begin in January, will consist of 3,000 metres of core drilling at the Wolf Lake and Cobalt Hill targets. The program is designed to properly sample the polymetallic gold mineralization and test continuity of the mineralized structures at depth. A review of the past exploration drilling has indicated that the mineralization was inadequately sampled; and is interpreted to form part of a large intrusion-related polymetallic gold system that remains open along strike and at depth.

An updated presentation on the Sudbury 2.0 Project can be found on the Company’s website: http://www.inventusmining.com/s/Sudbury-20-Nov-2020-9mjf.pdf

New High-grade Samples at Cobalt Hill

Recent mapping and sampling at Cobalt Hill has led to the discovery of a new high-grade area 300 m southeast of the main occurrence (see Table 2 for historical drill assays from the main occurrence). Selective surface grab samples from this new target returned assay values of 15.5 and 16.0 g/t gold. Additional samples taken in the area are currently pending assays. Inventus plans to test this new target during the upcoming winter drill program. Grab samples are not representative of the mineralization in the area.

Wolf Lake & Cobalt Hill Properties

The Wolf Lake and Cobalt Hill properties consist of a 3.5 km2 block of mineral leases with historic high-grade gold and copper drilling intersections. Flag acquired the property in 1980 and conducted various drill programs, reporting many high-grade drill intersections including up to 16.6 g/t gold over 22.4 m in Hole WL-90-03 and 2.5% copper over 22.7 m in Hole WL-83-28. The Wolf Lake and Cobalt Hill occurrences are 1.2 km apart; however, recent geological mapping by Inventus has established for the first time that they occur along the same 1.7 km mineralized structure.

Table 1 and 2 below show select historical drill core assays from Wolf Lake and Cobalt Hill. The historical Flag drilling data has been compiled from Flag records and publicly available assessment records of the Ontario Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines. This data has not been independently verified by Inventus. Readers should not place undue reliance on historical drill results.

Table 1. Select Historical Drilling Assays from Wolf Lake

Drill Hole ID From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Gold (g/t) Copper (%) WL-81-13 49.1 80.6 31.5 2.0 - Including 70.4 73.5 3.1 7.6 - WL-81-14 60.4 69.8 9.4 4.7 - Including 60.4 63.7 3.3 11.7 - WL-81-18 1.8 11.1 9.3 6.6 - Including 4.9 6.6 1.7 31.4 - WL-83-28 39.9 62.6 22.7 1.1 2.49 WL-84-02 8.5 26.5 18.0 4.8 - Including 20.4 26.5 6.1 10.5 - WL-86-01 220.5 226.8 6.3 52.9 - Including 220.5 221.0 0.5 687.3 - WL-90-01 30.8 50.0 19.2 7.5 - Including 31.7 33.1 1.4 21.3 - Including 42.6 43.9 1.3 30.8 - WL-90-03 31.7 54.1 22.4 16.6 - Including 37.8 42.7 4.9 61.9 - WL-90-05 52.6 55.9 3.4 18.5 - Including 54.1 55.9 1.8 32.9 - WL-90-17 34.9 52.5 17.6 2.4 1.13 WL-90-18 29.6 43.8 14.2 3.0 - Including 34.9 43.0 8.1 4.8 - WL-96-01 50.3 56.4 6.1 14.9 - Including 53.3 56.4 3.0 21.7 - WL-97-07 40.5 57.1 16.6 3.1 2.11 WL-97-08 40.9 51.4 10.5 9.5 - Including 48.0 49.9 1.9 24.1 - WL-97-11 43.0 52.0 9.0 7.1 0.86 WL-01-02 37.5 58.8 21.3 1.5 1.66 WL-01-03 30.4 53.0 22.6 4.6 0.38 WL-01-04 30.2 41.1 10.9 14.2 1.08 WL-06-10 30.2 46.9 16.8 4.1 0.58

* Core intervals are converted from feet to metres, and gold assays are converted from ounce per ton to gram per tonne. Historical copper assays were not taken for intervals marked with (-). Results are core lengths, true widths are not known.

Table 2. Select Historical Drilling Assays from Cobalt Hill

Drill Hole ID From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Gold (g/t) A81-01 2.4 43.0 40.6 2.3 including 25.3 43.0 17.7 4.6 including 38.4 43.0 4.6 10.0 A83-01 97.4 111.4 14.0 2.5 including 105.8 108.4 2.6 10.0 A83-07 72.1 91.7 19.6 1.9 including 85.9 91.7 5.7 4.5 A83-12 77.7 88.5 10.8 3.7 including 80.3 81.5 1.2 22.9 A83-13 80.0 100.3 20.3 2.1 including 82.9 85.8 2.9 4.1 A83-14 62.3 79.9 17.5 3.3 including 77.1 79.9 2.8 13.0 A83-20 255.1 273.0 17.8 2.3 including 267.0 270.2 3.2 6.8 A84-01 7.0 51.2 44.2 1.6 including 40.8 43.9 3.1 6.1 including 46.6 49.7 3.1 5.0 A88-51 17.7 30.8 13.1 4.1 including 26.2 30.8 4.6 7.1 A88-52 42.2 56.2 13.9 2.5 including 42.2 43.4 1.1 13.9 including 54.6 55.7 1.2 8.1 A88-55 71.9 77.2 5.3 11.2 including 75.4 77.2 1.8 29.6 A88-57 9.0 14.0 5.0 4.4 including 9.0 11.0 2.0 8.7 A88-57 18.0 42.0 24.0 1.3 including 19.0 28.0 9.0 2.1 A88-62 200.5 241.5 41.0 2.6 including 218.5 226.5 8.0 5.4 A89-04 5.0 62.0 57.0 1.2 including 32.5 34.5 2.0 6.2 including 40.5 42.5 2.0 4.4 including 45.0 46.5 1.5 7.3 A90-07 158.0 178.0 20.0 2.2

* Assays intervals are converted from feet to metres, and gold assays are converted from ounce per ton to gram per tonne. Results are core lengths, true widths are not known.

Rathbun Lake Property

The Rathbun Lake property is a 7.1 km2 claim package with a high-grade palladium, platinum, copper, nickel and gold showing. The property was patented in 1889 and mined in the 1890’s with a 45-foot deep shaft and 35 feet of drifting. The property was explored again in 1954 and acquired by Flag Resources in 1982. Some historic assays from the mineralization at the shaft taken by Dolmac Mines in 1955 and for research publication by Rowell and Edgar in 1986 are provided in Table 3. Inventus research of the high-grade showing concluded that the mineralization is related to a Sudbury offset dyke that had not been previously recognized (Rathbun Lake Revisited, 2019 http://www.inventusmining.com/s/Kawohletal2019.pdf).

Inventus collected seven surface grab samples from around the shaft on the Rathbun property in 2019, which returned assays ranging from 6.3 to 62.5 g/t palladium, 1.0 to 18.4 g/t platinum, 0.8 to 22.8 % copper, 0.1 to 0.5 % nickel, 0.5 to 7.2 g/t gold, and 1.0 to 13.0 g/t silver. Grab samples are not representative of the mineralization hosted on the property. See Table 4 for selected sample assays.

Table 3. Select Historical Assays reported from Rowell and Edgar, 1986

Sample ID Cu (%) Ni (%) Pt (g/t) Pd (g/t) Au (g/t) R-1 19.9 0.22 1.8 23.0 0.3 R-2 9.1 0.22 0.1 35.0 0.9 R-3 8.3 0.26 18.0 37.0 1.3 R-4 4.7 0.16 33.0 19.0 1.0 R-5 2.3 0.36 0.2 12.0 2.8 3 7.0 0.21 3.4 23.1 11.3 3a 17.3 - 2.8 29.7 0.1 5 5.5 0.50 1.2 23.1 6.3 5a 19.9 0.11 0.7 5.3 - 6 7.3 0.35 2.8 16.9 - 9 1.3 0.29 2.2 5.0 -

(-) No assays available.

Table 4. Inventus Assays of the Rathbun Mineralization

Sample ID Cu (%) Ni (%) Pt (g/t) Pd (g/t) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) B00168221 13.4 0.1 1.7 35.8 1.2 13.0 B00168649 0.8 0.5 1.3 14.4 1.9 1.0 B00168650 1.6 0.3 1.0 6.3 1.9 1.0 B00168651 3.3 0.3 5.7 35.7 3.8 3.0 B00168652 22.8 0.1 1.0 62.5 0.5 10.0 B00168653 13.2 0.4 5.1 28.0 7.2 7.0 B00168654 12.8 0.4 18.4 16.8 2.8 7.0

About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. Our principal assets are a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project and the Sudbury 2.0 Project located northeast of Sudbury. Pardo is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery found in North America. Inventus has 122,701,069 common shares outstanding (145,925,289 shares on a fully diluted basis).

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person responsible for the geological technical content of this news release is Wesley Whymark, P.Geo., who has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release on behalf of the Company.

Technical Information

The samples collected by Inventus from Cobalt Hill and Rathbun Lake described in this release were transported in secure sealed bags for preparation and assay by Agat Laboratories in Mississauga, Ontario. The samples reported were crushed in their entirety to 75% passing -10 mesh, with one 250 g subsample split and pulverized to 85% passing -200 mesh. One 50 g aliquot was taken from the subsample for fire assay (FA) with an ICP-MS/ICP-OES finish. Multielement assays were done by Sodium Peroxide Fusion with ICP-OES/ICP-MS finish.

