Dublin, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Train-The-Trainer Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The train-the-trainer market is poised to grow by $1.15 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising need for effective ways of training, an increase in online training methods, and growing workforce diversity.
The train-the-trainer market is segmented as below:
By Delivery Method
By Geographic Landscapes
This study identifies the increasing adoption of digital badges as one of the prime reasons driving the train-the-trainer market growth during the next few years. Also, a surge in microlearning and rise in social learning will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading train-the-trainer market vendors that include Bodhih Training Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Dale Carnegie Training, GP Strategies Corp., John Wiley & Sons Inc., Langevin Learning Services, The Training Clinic, Udemy Inc., Udacity Inc., Velsoft, and WonderBotz. Also, the train-the-trainer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Delivery method
Market Segmentation by Training program
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/arf5yl
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: