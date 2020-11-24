Captura AS, 70% owned by SVP Strategy & Business Development Kjell Ove Hatlem (the remaining 30 % owned by Anne Brit Hatlem), a primary insider in AKVA group ASA (the “Company”), has on the 24 November 2020 purchased 2,000 shares in the Company at a price of NOK 80.15 per share.
After the transaction Captura AS holds 2,000 shares in the Company.
Dated: 24 November 2020
AKVA group ASA
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
