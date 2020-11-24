Dublin, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Minimally Invasive Neurosurgical Systems Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global minimally invasive neurosurgical systems market was valued at $417.7 million in 2019 and is anticipated to reach $1,237.6 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period 2020-2030.
The evolution of technologies and methodologies has a huge impact on the global minimally invasive neurosurgical systems market. Several factors such as the shift in preference for safer options than open brain surgeries, increasing preference for surgical instruments with more dexterity, increasing affordability of the procedure, and technological advances in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), haptics, and telesurgery are expected to play a key role in the growth of the market. The neurosurgical robot market is likely to grow because of a more connected interface, motion scaling, and tremor filtration. The high installation and maintenance cost of neurosurgical robotic systems is one of the key factors restraining the growth in the adoption of surgical robotics technology. The neurosurgical systems like neuroendoscopy, neuronavigation, and neuromicroscopy will see steady growth due to upgrades in the technologies they use. Additionally, a lack of skilled professionals will be a challenge to the growth of this market.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Product Definition
2 Scope of Research Study
2.1 Key Questions Answered in the Report
2.2 Forecast Period Selection Criteria
3 Research Methodology
3.1 Primary Research
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Data Sources and Categorization
3.4 Market Estimation and Forecast Methodology
3.5 Data Triangulation
4 Competitive Landscape
4.1 Key Developments and Strategies
4.1.1 Regulatory and Legal
4.1.2 New Offerings
4.1.3 Partnerships, Alliances, and Business Expansions
4.1.4 Mergers and Acquisitions
4.1.5 Funding Activities
4.2 Market Share Analysis
4.2.1 Company
4.2.2 Neuromicroscopy
4.2.3 Neuronavigation
4.2.4 Neuroendoscopy
4.2.5 Neurosurgical Robotics
4.3 Growth Share Analysis
4.3.1 Product Type
4.3.2 Region
5 Industry Insights
5.1 Legal Regulations
5.1.1 U.S.
5.1.2 European Union (EU)
5.1.3 China
5.1.4 Japan
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Awaited Technological Developments
5.3.1 Age of Augmented Reality (AR) Integration
5.4 Patent Analysis
5.4.1 Patent Filing Trends
5.4.2 Patent Filing Trend (by Product Type)
5.4.3 Patent Filing Trend (by Country)
5.4.4 Impact of Patent Expiration
5.5 Minimally Invasive Surgeries: Opportunity Analysis
5.5.1 Pre-COVID-19 Scenario
5.5.2 Post-COVID-19 Scenario
6 Market Dynamics
7 Global Minimally Invasive Neurosurgical Systems Market Scenario
8 Global Minimally Invasive Neurosurgical Systems Market (by Product Type), 2019-2030
9 Global Minimally Invasive Neurosurgical Systems Market (by Region), 2019-2030
10 Company Profiles
