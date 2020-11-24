Dublin, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Business Banking and Payments 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US Business Banking and Payments 2020 report investigates and reveals the very latest in business customer reactions to current financial conditions affecting them and the impact on their business banking and payments relationships. The report provides financial institutions with unique data driven insights into how to most effectively design their strategy and meet their customers' needs in the next 12-24 months.



Drawing upon up to date proprietary surveys of SME and Commercial organisations in May and June 2020, this is a must-read, essential and unique report for any organisation servicing US businesses from a banking or payments perspective.



Contents:

Research Methodology

Market Context

Business Banking Relationships

Business Lending Products

Business Credit/Charge Cards

Insights:

Effects and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses over the next 6 months

Business sentiment and predicted challenges

Business sentiment and future intentions

Drivers of choice (Bank, Lending Products and Business Credit/Charge Cards)

Drivers of engagement (Bank, Lending Products and Business Credit/Charge Cards)

Drivers of satisfaction (Bank, Lending Products and Business Credit/Charge Cards)

Conclusions:

Summary

Key insights

Opportunities for the US business banking and business payments sectors

Methodology:

The data in this report is sourced from the publisher's H2 2019 and H1 2020 Commercial Banking surveys

The latest surveys were in field May-June 2020

The survey covers SME and Commercial organisations operating in the United States of America

Small businesses (SME) are defined by an annual turnover under $10M USD

Commercial businesses (COM) are defined by an annual turnover between $10M - $500M USD

The survey interviewed finance decision makers (e.g. Owner, CEO, CFO, MD, Finance Director or Manager, etc.)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6jkfkh

