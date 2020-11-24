Save on a wide selection of Fitbit Versa 2 deals at the Black Friday sale, including all the latest Versa 3 and Lite savings
Black Friday experts at Retail Fuse are reviewing the best Fitbit Versa 2 deals for Black Friday 2020, including offers on Fitbit Versa Lite and 3. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Fitbit Versa 2 Deals:
Best Fitbit Versa Deals:
- Save up to 34% on Fitbit Versa 3, Versa 2 & Versa Lite smartwatches at Walmart - click the link to see latest deals on best-selling Fitbit Versa models and accessories
- Save up to 30% on Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatches, bands, and accessories at Walmart - the top-rated Fitbit Versa 3 is equipped with Active Zone Minutes, built-in GPS, sleep tracking, and built-in Alexa and Google Assistant
- Save up to $50 on best-selling Fitbit Versa smartwatches and bands at Fitbit.com - check the latest deals on the Fitbit Versa 3 and Versa 2
- Save up to $30 on the top-rated Fitbit Versa 3 at Fitbit.com - the Fitbit Versa 3 has built-in voice assistants, oxygen saturation, and over 6 days of battery life
- Save on Fitbit Versa smartwatches at Verizon.com - check live prices on the best-selling Fitbit Versa 3, Versa 2 and Versa 2 SE smartwatches
- Save up to $40 on Fitbit Versa 2, Versa & Versa Lite smartwatches at Amazon - check deals on the latest Fitbit Versa 2 and Versa smartwatches
Best Fitbit Deals:
- Save up to 66% on the latest Fitbit smartwatches, activity trackers & bands at Walmart - click the link for the latest prices on the latest Fitbit models such as the Versa 2, Charge 3 & more top-rated activity tracker
- Save up to 33% on the latest Fitbit models including the Charge 4 at Fitbit.com - check the full range of Fitbit activity trackers, smartwatches & smart scales on sale now
- Save up to 27% on a wide range of Fitbit smartwatches & fitness trackers at Verizon - check out the latest savings on Fitbit Versa 2, 3, Charge 3, 4 & more models
- Save up to 72% on Fitbit Ionic smartwatches, replacement bands, and accessories at Walmart - the best-selling Fitbit Ionic smartwatch has all-day activity tracking, built-in GPS, sleep tracking, and multi-day battery life
- Save up to $50 on Fitbit fitness trackers & smartwatches at Belk.com
- Save up to $50 on the Fitbit Charge 4, Versa 3 & more top-rated Fitbit models at ABT.com
- Save up to 47% on a wide range of Fitbit Versa, Charge & Alta activity trackers & smartwatches at Amazon - savings available on top rated Fitbit activity trackers and smartwatches
Want some more deals? Click here to see the full range of deals at Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and click here to see Amazon’s current Black Friday deals. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)