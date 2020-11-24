SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPI Composites, Inc. (“TPI”) (Nasdaq: TPIC) today announced that its management team will virtually attend the following investor conferences:
Morgan Stanley Energy & Clean Tech Corporate Access Day
December 2, 2020
BofA Securities Renewables Symposium
December 3-4, 2020
Presentation – December 4th at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time
Capital One Energy Conference
December 7, 2020
About TPI Composites, Inc.
TPI Composites, Inc. is the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market with a global manufacturing footprint. TPI delivers high-quality, cost-effective composite solutions through long term relationships with leading OEMs in the wind and transportation markets. TPI is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates factories throughout the U.S., China, Mexico, Turkey, and India. TPI operates additional engineering development centers in Denmark and Germany.
Investor Contact:
investors@tpicomposites.com
480-315-8742
TPI Composites, Inc.
Scottsdale, Arizona, UNITED STATES
15Q4WEB002_tpi_logo_main_02-01.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: