GRAPEVINE, Texas, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), today announced that it will report third quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. The company will host an investor conference call at 5:00 pm ET on the same day to review the company’s financial results. This call and any supplemental information can be accessed at GameStop Corp.’s investor relations home page at http://investor.GameStop.com/. The phone number for the investor conference call is 877-451-6152 and the confirmation code is 13713035. The conference call will be archived for two months on GameStop’s corporate website.



About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, is the world’s largest video game retailer, operates over 5,000 stores across 10 countries, and offers the best selection of new and pre-owned video gaming consoles, accessories and video game titles, in both physical and digital formats. GameStop also offers fans a wide variety of POP! vinyl figures, collectibles, board games and more. Through GameStop’s unique buy-sell-trade program, gamers can trade in video game consoles, games, and accessories, as well as consumer electronics for cash or in-store credit. The company's consumer product network also includes www.gamestop.com and Game Informer® magazine, the world's leading print and digital video game publication.

General information about GameStop Corp. can be obtained at the Company’s corporate website. Follow @GameStop and @GameStopCorp on Twitter and find GameStop on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GameStop.