CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exro Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EXRO) ("Exro" or the "Company") announced today that it has filed a preliminary short form prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, other than the Province of Quebec, in connection with a marketed public offering (the “Offering”) of ‎ common shares (the “Shares”) of the Company. Final pricing and the determination of the maximum number of Common Shares to be sold ‎pursuant to the Offering will be determined in the context of the market prior to the filing of the final short form ‎prospectus in respect of the Offering‎. The Offering is being conducted on a “best efforts” agency basis by a syndicate of agents led by Raymond James Ltd. and Gravitas Securities Inc., as co-lead agents and bookrunners, on behalf of a syndicate of agents ‎‎(collectively, the “Agents”). ‎The Company has agreed to grant the Agents an option (the "Over-Allotment Option"), exercisable in whole or in part at the sole discretion of the Agents, at any time for a period of 30 days from and including the closing of the Offering, to purchase from the Company up ‎to an additional 15% of the Shares sold under the Offering, on the same terms and conditions of the Offering to cover ‎over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes.



The closing of the Offering is anticipated to occur on December 8, 2020 or such other date as the Company and the Agents may agree. Closing of the Offering is subject to customary closing conditions, including, but not limited to, the execution of an ‎agency agreement and the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the securities ‎regulatory authorities and the TSX Venture Exchange‎ (the “TSXV”).

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for further research and development of the Company’s intelligent battery management system, micro, light and commercial electric vehicle programs, marketing, capital investments and general working capital requirements.

The Company has applied to list the Shares on the TSXV. A copy of the preliminary short form prospectus is available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com or by request to Raymond James Ltd. at ECM-syndication@raymondjames.ca or Gravitas Securities Inc. at syndication@gravitassecurities.com.

About Exro Technologies Inc.

Exro is a Clean Tech company that has developed a new class of control technology for electric powertrains. Exro’s advanced motor control technology, our “Coil Driver”, has been designed to expand the capabilities of electric motors and powertrains. The Coil Driver enables two separate torque profiles within a given motor. The first is calibrated for low speed and high torque, while the second provides expanded operation at high speed. The ability to change configuration allows efficiency optimization for each operating mode, resulting in overall reductions in energy consumption. The controller automatically and seamlessly selects the appropriate configuration in real time so that torque demand and efficiency are optimized.

The limitations of traditional electric machines and power technology are becoming more evident. In many increasingly prominent applications, traditional methods cannot meet the required performance. This means either oversizing the equipment, adding additional motors, or implementing heavy mechanical geared solutions. Exro offers a new solution for system optimization through implementation of its technology which can yield the following results: increased drive cycle efficiency, reduced system volume, reduced weight, expanded torque and speed capabilities. Exro allows the application to achieve more with less energy consumed.

For more information visit our website at www.exro.com .

Sue Ozdemir, Chief Executive Officer

Jake Bouma

VP of Investor Relations

604-317-3936

info@exro.com

