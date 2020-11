BOSTON, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yumanity Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative, disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Richard Peters, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference.



Dr. Peters’ presentation at the Piper Sandler conference will be available on-demand via the conference portal and through the Company's website at yumanity.com/events beginning November 23, 2020.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. The Company’s most advanced product candidate, YTX-7739, is currently in Phase 1 clinical development for Parkinson’s disease. Yumanity’s drug discovery platform allows the Company to rapidly screen for disease-modifying therapies to overcome toxicity of misfolded proteins in neurogenerative diseases. Yumanity’s growing pipeline consists of additional programs focused on Lewy body dementia, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Alzheimer’s disease. For more information, please visit www.yumanity.com.

