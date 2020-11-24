INNOVIOM’s Tranquini and Wowie relaxation beverages are now available at VitaBeauti.com, a popular health and wellness portal.

PALM BEACH, FL, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INNOVIOM’s Tranquini and Wowie relaxation beverages are now available at VitaBeauti.com, a popular health and wellness portal.

“VitaBeauti.com is just the first e-commerce site of what we hope will be many that will soon carry Tranquini and Wowie,” said Ahmed ElAzizi, CEO of INNOVIOM, the U.S. company that developed the two relaxation drinks. “During the next several months, we are looking to offer our relaxation beverages on more online portals.”

INNOVIOM’s relaxation beverages are rolling out nationally at just the right time.

“We live in stressful times,” ElAzizi said. “The ‘new normal’ because of the pandemic is probably causing more stress in our lives, which is why it is even more important to relax and chill. Tranquini and Wowie are natural, healthier alternatives to alcoholic beverages.”

ElAzizi said Americans might want energy drinks to get through the workday, but when they get home, they need to relax.

“Tranquini and Wowie are relaxation drinks that will help people release the stress and tension in their lives without causing drowsiness,” he added.

INNOVIOM recently introduced Tranquini and Wowie to regional and national retail chains last month at a buyer-seller trade show. INNOVIOM’s flagship products are:

Tranquini, a natural de-stress drink containing a unique blend of herbs traditionally used to help people relax. Tranquini comes in three flavors: Mixed Berries, Ginger Lemongrass, and Green Tea Twist.

Wowie, an innovative hemp-infused stress-relief beverage that combines a unique mix of relaxing adaptogens and U.S.-grown Hemp. Wowie’s flavors are Mango Lime, Citrus Mix, Watermelon Mint, and Coconut Strawberry.

Wowie Shots, which also are infused with U.S.-grown Hemp, is the perfect on-the-go relaxation beverage that can help you de-stress and hang loose anywhere, any time.

Wowie and Tranquini contain Green Tea, Lemon Balm, Chamomile and Lavender, all of which have been used as traditional remedies to reduce stress and anxiety without causing drowsiness.

“Relaxing is important. It gives us more energy and makes us healthier,” ElAzizi said. “Relaxing slows our heart rate, lowers blood pressure, improves digestion, and relieves muscle tension and chronic pain.

“Isn’t it time you tried Tranquini and Wowie,” he added. “Take a break and hang loose with Wowie. Relax and be positive with Tranquini.”

For more information, visit vitabeauti.com or www.tranquini.com .

