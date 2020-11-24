Dublin, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molecular Diagnostics for Infectious Disease By Syndrome, Plex, Place and by Country. With COVID-19 Impact & Forecasting/Analysis, and Executive Guides 2021 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

COVID-19 drives a surge in demand but what is the long term impact? The microbiology lab my disappear while multiplex takes center stage.

The Molecular Diagnostics - Infectious Disease sector of the clinical diagnostics industry is poised for record growth. A market that just keeps on growing but is spiking as an enormous C19Dx demand sweeps over the globe. Find out what the numbers are in this informative report, and find out about the exciting developments in multiplex assays which threaten to change diagnosis and treatment while limiting the threat of antimicrobial drug resistance.

Infectious disease testing directly benefits from the explosion in biotechnology, especially genomics. A range of dynamic trends is pushing market growth and company valuations.

Trends like:

multiplex testing

pathogen evolution and pandemics

biotechnology advances in genetics

climate change

globalization

the rise of rapid testing

Exciting technical developments especially in the seesaw between nucleic acid testing and immunoassay, hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that holds the promise of diagnostics taking the lead in infectious disease eradication.

The report has hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current 2020 United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help sharpen your pricing. The report includes detailed breakouts for 15 Countries and 4 Regions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction and Market Definition

2. The Infectious Diseases - Market Analysis by Disease

2.1 HIV - Human Immunodeficiency Virus (AIDS)

2.2 HBV - Hepatitis B

2.3 HCV - Hepatitis C

2.4 HPV - Human papillomavirus

2.5 Influenza

2.6 CTGC - Chlamydia/Gonorrhoea

2.7 Tuberculosis

2.8 MRSA - Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus

2.9 VRE - Vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus

2.10 Blood Screening

2.11 COVID-19

2.12 Pandemic Diagnostics

3. Industry Overview

3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

3.2 The Clinical Laboratory Market Segments

3.3 Industry Structure

3.4 Profiles of Key MDx Companies

4. Market Trends

4.1 Factors Driving Growth

4.2 Factors Limiting Growth

4.3 Instrumentation and Automation

4.4 Diagnostic Technology Development

5. Molecular Dx - Infectious Disease Recent Developments

6. The Global Market for Molecular Diagnostics Infectious Disease

6.1 Global Market Overview by Country

6.2 Global Market by Syndrome - Overview

6.3 Global Market by Plex - Overview

6.4 Global Market by Place - Overview

7. Global MDx Infectious Disease Markets - By Syndrome

8. Global MDx Markets for Infectious Disease - by Plex

9. Global MDx Infectious Disease Markets - by Place

Appendices

I. United States Medicare System: 2020 Clinical Laboratory Fees Schedule

II. COVID-19 Approved Assays



