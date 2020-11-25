Dublin, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainability and Circular Economy Transforming Global Construction Adhesives & Sealants Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The use of construction adhesives for structural and non-structural bonding on construction sites is gaining more importance due to new materials, new methods of building, and increasing time pressure. Elastic bonding technology is rising in popularity in structural adhesive applications at the global level.



Moreover, in a market scenario where application times, bonding quality, and product and product application costs all simultaneously impact the choice preferences of building contractors and construction companies, product functionality innovations by manufacturers have been widening choices for end-users.



Structural adhesives, non-structural adhesives, structural sealants, and non-structural sealants are the product types in the construction adhesives and sealants market. Different applications for each product type are discussed for all product segments.



The key product types pertaining to every application area have been considered during the course of the research conducted at a global level. Applications have been quantitatively explained for all key product types along with chemistry type as well as technology type in the total construction adhesives and sealants market. All regional markets have also been broken down further into key subregions.



The construction adhesives and sealants market is also challenged by increasing market demand. End-users' multiple preferred criteria, such as new products being environmentally sustainable, contributing to augmenting energy efficiency of buildings and structures, and increasingly varied substrate combinations used in applications, pose a challenge to manufacturers for innovative chemistry development.



In North America and Europe, the use of timber as a construction material has been increasing due to multiple advantages. For instance, there have been advances in technology associated with new tools for design and construction of timber structures such as BIM, virtual reality, and 3D modeling and printing that are making designs easier to implement.



The rising precision of manufacturing timber components (millimeter manufacturing), facility for modular construction, speed, accuracy, and efficiency of construction, availability of timber, and the total integration of design, engineering, materials, and construction has also been driving timber use in construction. Hence, the rising preference for timber is expected to drive the development of adhesive and sealant chemistries that would address timber substrate bonding and sealing requirements.



In recent times, there has been a rising focus by construction adhesive and sealant manufacturers to develop products that would favor circular economy and promote sustainability as green alternatives.



Additionally, environmental, health, and safety standards and regulations set by various bodies, such as the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the US, The European Chemicals Agency's (ECHA's) REACH regulations in Europe, Good Environmental Choice Australia (GECA) in Australia, and Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), a green building rating system globally, have been encouraging the use of adhesive and sealant products that are more environmentally friendly. These regulations have also set mandates on cutting down of harmful chemistries such as formaldehyde or isocyanate based chemistries.



Key Issues Addressed

What are the product and end-use application trends in the construction adhesives and sealants market?

What are the major challenges that participants in the construction adhesives and sealants market face?

What are the key factors that drive or restrict growth in this market?

What are the major construction adhesives and sealants applications?

Which are the key market participants in the construction adhesives and sealants market?

What are the regional trends in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Construction Adhesives and Sealants Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Construction Adhesives and Sealants Market

Construction Adhesives and Sealants Market Definitions

Construction Adhesives and Sealants Market Segmentation

Construction Adhesives and Sealants Market - Geographic Scope

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Key Growth Metrics for Construction Adhesives and Sealants Market

Growth Drivers for the Construction Adhesives and Sealants Market

Growth Driver Analysis for Construction Adhesives and Sealants Market

Growth Restraints for the Construction Adhesives and Sealants Market

Growth Restraint Analysis for the Construction Adhesives and Sealants Market

Graphical Summary-Key Drivers and Restraints

Key Trends in the Construction Adhesives and Sealants Market

Key Trends Analysis for the Construction Adhesives and Sealants Market

Product Matrix for the Construction Adhesives and Sealants Market

Value Chain Analysis for the Construction Adhesives and Sealants Market

Forecast Assumption, Construction Adhesives and Sealants Market

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast, Construction Adhesives and Sealants Market

Revenue Forecast by Region, Construction Adhesives and Sealants Market

Volume Shipment Forecast by Region, Construction Adhesives and Sealants Market

Forecast Percent of Volume Shipment by Region, Construction Adhesives and Sealants Market

Percent of Volume Shipment by Subregions, Construction Adhesives and Sealants Market

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Structural Adhesives

Structural Adhesives - Segment Characteristics and Overview

Key Growth Metrics for Structural Adhesives

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast, Structural Adhesives

Revenue Forecast by Region, Structural Adhesives

Volume Shipment Forecast by Region, Structural Adhesives

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis, Structural Adhesives

Forecast Percent of Volume Shipment by Region, Structural Adhesives

Percent of Volume Shipment by Subregion, Structural Adhesives

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Non-structural Adhesives

Non-structural Adhesives - Segment Characteristics and Overview

Key Growth Metrics for Non-structural Adhesives

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast, Non-structural Adhesives

Revenue Forecast by Region, Non-structural Adhesives

Volume Shipment Forecast by Region, Non-structural Adhesives

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis, Non-structural Adhesives

Forecast Percent of Volume Shipment by Region, Non-structural Adhesives

Percent of Volume Shipment by Subregions, Non-structural Adhesives

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Structural Sealants

Structural Sealants - Segment Characteristics and Overview

Key Growth Metrics for Structural Sealants

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast, Structural Sealants

Revenue Forecast by Region, Structural Sealants

Volume Shipment Forecast by Region, Structural Sealants

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis, Structural Sealants

Forecast Percent of Volume Shipment by Region, Structural Sealants

Percent of Volume Shipment by Subregions, Structural Sealants

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Non-structural Sealants

Non-structural Sealants - Segment Characteristics and Overview

Key Growth Metrics for Non-structural Sealants

Revenue and Unit Volume Shipment Forecast, Non-structural Sealants

Revenue Forecast by Region, Non-structural Sealants

Volume Shipment Forecast by Region, Non-structural Sealants

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis, Non-structural Sealants

Forecast Percent of Volume Shipment by Region, Non-structural Sealants

Percent of Volume Shipment by Subregions, Non-structural Sealants

7. Growth Opportunity Universe, Construction Adhesives and Sealants Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - Innovative Products to Address the Changing Requirements of Building Contractors

Growth Opportunity 2 - Novel PU Formulations for Adhesives

Growth Opportunity 3 - Raw Materials for Customized Silicone Sealants

Growth Opportunity 4 - Enhanced Performance of SMP Chemistries

Growth Opportunity 5 - Bonding of Dissimilar Substrates in Hybrid Construction

Growth Opportunity 6 - Specialty Products for Modular Construction

Abbreviations and Acronyms

8. Next Steps

Companies Mentioned



ECHA REACH regulations

EPA

Good Environmental Choice Australia (GECA)

Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)

