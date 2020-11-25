Dublin, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainability and Circular Economy Transforming Global Construction Adhesives & Sealants Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The use of construction adhesives for structural and non-structural bonding on construction sites is gaining more importance due to new materials, new methods of building, and increasing time pressure. Elastic bonding technology is rising in popularity in structural adhesive applications at the global level.
Moreover, in a market scenario where application times, bonding quality, and product and product application costs all simultaneously impact the choice preferences of building contractors and construction companies, product functionality innovations by manufacturers have been widening choices for end-users.
Structural adhesives, non-structural adhesives, structural sealants, and non-structural sealants are the product types in the construction adhesives and sealants market. Different applications for each product type are discussed for all product segments.
The key product types pertaining to every application area have been considered during the course of the research conducted at a global level. Applications have been quantitatively explained for all key product types along with chemistry type as well as technology type in the total construction adhesives and sealants market. All regional markets have also been broken down further into key subregions.
The construction adhesives and sealants market is also challenged by increasing market demand. End-users' multiple preferred criteria, such as new products being environmentally sustainable, contributing to augmenting energy efficiency of buildings and structures, and increasingly varied substrate combinations used in applications, pose a challenge to manufacturers for innovative chemistry development.
In North America and Europe, the use of timber as a construction material has been increasing due to multiple advantages. For instance, there have been advances in technology associated with new tools for design and construction of timber structures such as BIM, virtual reality, and 3D modeling and printing that are making designs easier to implement.
The rising precision of manufacturing timber components (millimeter manufacturing), facility for modular construction, speed, accuracy, and efficiency of construction, availability of timber, and the total integration of design, engineering, materials, and construction has also been driving timber use in construction. Hence, the rising preference for timber is expected to drive the development of adhesive and sealant chemistries that would address timber substrate bonding and sealing requirements.
In recent times, there has been a rising focus by construction adhesive and sealant manufacturers to develop products that would favor circular economy and promote sustainability as green alternatives.
Additionally, environmental, health, and safety standards and regulations set by various bodies, such as the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the US, The European Chemicals Agency's (ECHA's) REACH regulations in Europe, Good Environmental Choice Australia (GECA) in Australia, and Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), a green building rating system globally, have been encouraging the use of adhesive and sealant products that are more environmentally friendly. These regulations have also set mandates on cutting down of harmful chemistries such as formaldehyde or isocyanate based chemistries.
