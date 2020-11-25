Westpay AB, a leading fintech company, continue to expand their ability to offer their solution to the Nordic market. Nutid is the latest POS system supplier to team up with Westpay. As a POS Partner, Nutid will integrate its POS solution and make Westpay’s offerings available for its merchant customers.



– I am pleased that we again can add a qualified POS Provider to our partner area. Nutid is a great match and their offering fits our ambition like a glove. We share the same values and we both know the importance of the overall experience, says Hans Edin, CCO at Westpay.

Nutid AB has more than 20 years of experience in developing POS systems. With more than 6,000 customers including small retail stores, restaurants, café´s, hairdressers and large, well-known nationwide retail chains, Nutid provides cost effective and easy to use POS solutions across the Nordic countries.

– It is always nice when we find ways to extend our capabilities. Having Westpay on-board as a partner extends our offering in a great way and will benefit current and future customers, says Erik Tärnvik, CEO, Nutid.

For additional information, please contact:

Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB

Mobile: +46 70-555 6065

Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se

Hans Edin, CCO Westpay AB

Mobile: +46 70-688 02 05

Email: hans.edin@westpay.se

Westpay’s Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank,

phone: +46 8-463 80 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

