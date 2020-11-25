Dublin, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Indian Petrochemicals Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In a field of more than 25 Indian Petrochemical industry participants, the report independently plotted the top 10 companies in this report analysis.



The report on the Indian Petrochemicals Industry is a competitive benchmarking tool on the Growth and the Innovation potential of select petrochemical companies that have based their core operations in India.

Almost all companies plotted on the report have a noteworthy Innovation score and are making adequate investments in R&D. The publisher attributes this to their proactive product development strategies that seek to address the environmental concerns of both regulatory authorities and of OEMs themselves.

The report measures growth rates in addition to absolute revenues and combines them with several other factors (described in the report) to measure companies' performance along the growth axis.

The companies profiled here have a product portfolio of at least 2 distinct subsegments in the petrochemical space, i.e., polyolefins, vinyls, aromatics, and/or with backward integration to make their own feedstock. Weightage has been given to companies with a product portfolio that meets import substitution and companies that are expected to boost the local economy, be they existing players or new entrants.

RIL, IOCL, and BPCL are leaders on the report because of their niche product range, their target geography, and their low business risk, as they have backward integrated to manufacture their own raw materials.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperative

Growth Environment

2. Research Radar

Indian Petrochemicals Market

Competitive Environment

3. Companies to Action

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL)

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL)

Haldia Petrochemicals Limited (HPL)

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL)

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited (DFPCL)

HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL)

ONGC Petro Additions Limited (OPAL)

Nayara Energy (NEL)

Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL)

4. Strategic Insights

5. Next Steps: Leveraging the Report Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders

Significance of Being on the Report Radar

Empowers the CEO's Growth Team

Empowers Investors

Empowers Customers

Empowers the Board of Directors

6. Report Analytics

Benchmarking Future Growth Potential

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lfubwp

