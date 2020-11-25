LONDON , Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legal technology consultancy Pinnacle has announced a partner and reseller agreement with FileTrail in the UK. FileTrail provides next-generation information governance and records management software for law firms and highly regulated industries.



Pinnacle will be expanding the scope of its risk management practice to bring in a complementary information governance consulting offering alongside its new business intake expertise.

“Managing information in compliance with the GDPR and other regulations, as well as clients’ outside counsel guidelines, is an increasing concern for risk and IT teams at leading UK law firms,” says Christopher Young, risk practice lead at Pinnacle. “We’re very excited about the opportunity to work with FileTrail, which will help the law firms that we work with significantly reduce their ongoing costs related to physical records management, while also reducing regulatory risks related to their electronic information assets,” he adds.

Pinnacle is a long-term strategic partner of software vendors including Thomson Reuters, Intapp and iManage and has extensive technical experience in data migration and data cleansing. Pinnacle’s law firm clients include a quarter of the UK Top 100, including three Magic Circle firms.

“With more people than ever working remotely, there is a strong business case for investing in good information governance—putting the right systems and processes in place and building a culture of accountability,” says FileTrail president Darrell Mervau. “We’ve been very impressed with Pinnacle’s knowledge of law firm risk management, its technical capabilities in data management and its expertise in law firm business systems including iManage, which will be valuable for firms that want to get the most out of FileTrail GPS.”

FileTrail GPS (Governance Policy Suite) provides firms with a unified view of information assets across all electronic repositories—including the document management system, SharePoint, file shares and other applications—as well as physical records. Using FileTrail, firms can automate workflows for classifying new documents, applying relevant IG policies, managing retention and disposition reviews, managing client file transfers and capturing a complete audit trail of all activity and approvals. Dashboards in FileTrail GPS enable organisations to monitor key metrics and trends regarding their information assets and generate reports on compliance.

About FileTrail

FileTrail is reshaping the information risk management landscape, enabling firms to meet urgent client demands, pass audits and address new compliance rules with a modern approach to records management, data retention and information governance. FileTrail centralises, simplifies and automates the IG life cycle, including policy management, document review and disposition—integrating across physical records and electronic repositories—so firms can address OCGs, lateral intake, matter mobility and client audit response. It’s time to move beyond records management, and FileTrail is leading the way. For more information about FileTrail’s records management and information governance software, visit www.filetrail.com.

About Pinnacle

Pinnacle is one of the world’s premier consultancies focused on the implementation and optimisation of enterprise technology within law firms. It has unrivalled expertise in global finance systems, business intelligence, business acceptance and business development. It is also investing heavily in developing capabilities across the Microsoft technologies. With operational hubs in the UK, US and Europe, Pinnacle provides clients with seamless international delivery, as well as a strong regional focus.

Learn more at www.pinnacle-oa.com.

