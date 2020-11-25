Dublin, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hong Kong Wound Dressing Market Research Report: By Type, Application, End User, Distribution Channel - Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Hong Kong wound care market is predicted to reach a value of $80.7 million by 2030, rising from $46.0 million in 2019, progressing at a 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2030)



The key factors leading to the growth of the market are the increasing incidence of traumatic injuries, surging prevalence of diabetes, and rising geriatric population. The market is bifurcated into traditional and advanced, on the basis of type.



Between these two, the advanced bifurcation held the larger revenue share of the market in 2019, as advanced wound care products aid in accelerating the wound healing process and further provide patients with convenience. In addition to this, these wound care products have the advantage of forming part of the natural tissue matrix. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe is also driving the demand for advanced wound care products. The bifurcation is further divided into wound therapy devices, wound dressings, and wound care biologics.



In terms of application, the Hong Kong wound care market is categorized into acute wounds an chronic wounds, between which, the chronic wound category held the major share of the market in 2019. The category is further projected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period, owing to the surging incidence of diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and pressure ulcers. Chronic wounds need frequent and more-efficient dressing for their management, which is leading to the growth of the market.



The rapidly increasing prevalence of diabetes is also a major factor resulting in the growth of the Hong Kong wound care market. As per the Centre for Health Protection, which is an agency under the Department of Health of Hong Kong, in 2017, diabetes was the major cause of mortality and morbidity in the metropolis. Diabetic patients are highly susceptible to developing wounds, and the wound healing process is further slowed down because of diabetes, which creates high demand for wound care products.



In conclusion, the market is growing due to the increasing prevalence of traumatic injuries and rising incidence of diabetes in Hong Kong.



