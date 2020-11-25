Dublin, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surge Arrester - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the Global Surge Arrester market accounted for $1.57 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $2.72 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.



Investments in smart grids & energy systems and aging power infrastructure are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, rising competition from the unorganized sector is hampering the market growth.



Surge arrester is a device that protects electrical power system from damage caused by lightning and switching effects. It is sometimes known as surge protection device to protect equipment in transmission of power and in distribution system.



Based on the class, the distribution class segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rising need to modify aging distribution networks along with better reliability requirements necessitates the development of distribution systems which offer superior overvoltage protection, there by stimulating the systems demand.



By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to accelerating investments toward the modernization of smart grid infrastructure driven by stringent EU regulations pertaining to grid deployment will drive the industry growth.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Surge Arrester Market, By Voltage

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Extra-High Voltage

5.3 High Voltage

5.4 Low Voltage

5.5 Medium Voltage



6 Global Surge Arrester Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Polymeric

6.3 Porcelain

6.4 Silicon

6.5 Polymer Intermediate



7 Global Surge Arrester Market, By Arrester Rating

7.1 Introduction

7.2 3 (kV) rms to 48 (kV) rms

7.3 54 (kV) rms to 168 (kV) rms

7.4 172 (kV) rms to 300 (kV) rms

7.5 More than 312 (kV) rms



8 Global Surge Arrester Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Linear Fresnel Reflector

8.3 Power Tower

8.4 Parabolic Trough



9 Global Surge Arrester Market, By Class

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Station Class

9.3 Intermediate Class

9.4 Distribution Class



10 Global Surge Arrester Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Utilities

10.3 Transportation

10.4 Residential

10.5 Commercial

10.6 Industries



11 Global Surge Arrester Market, By Geography



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 ABB

13.2 CG Power

13.3 Eaton

13.4 Emerson Electric

13.5 GE Oil and Gas

13.6 HAKEL spol. Sr

13.7 Hubbell, Schneider Electric

13.8 Lamco

13.9 Legrand S.A.

13.10 Leviton Manufacturing

13.13 Mitsubishi Electric

13.12 NGK Insulators

13.13 Raycap Corporation S.A

13.14 Siemens

13.15 TE Connectivity

13.16 Vertiv



