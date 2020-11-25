Dublin, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surge Arrester - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the Global Surge Arrester market accounted for $1.57 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $2.72 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.
Investments in smart grids & energy systems and aging power infrastructure are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, rising competition from the unorganized sector is hampering the market growth.
Surge arrester is a device that protects electrical power system from damage caused by lightning and switching effects. It is sometimes known as surge protection device to protect equipment in transmission of power and in distribution system.
Based on the class, the distribution class segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rising need to modify aging distribution networks along with better reliability requirements necessitates the development of distribution systems which offer superior overvoltage protection, there by stimulating the systems demand.
By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to accelerating investments toward the modernization of smart grid infrastructure driven by stringent EU regulations pertaining to grid deployment will drive the industry growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Surge Arrester Market, By Voltage
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Extra-High Voltage
5.3 High Voltage
5.4 Low Voltage
5.5 Medium Voltage
6 Global Surge Arrester Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Polymeric
6.3 Porcelain
6.4 Silicon
6.5 Polymer Intermediate
7 Global Surge Arrester Market, By Arrester Rating
7.1 Introduction
7.2 3 (kV) rms to 48 (kV) rms
7.3 54 (kV) rms to 168 (kV) rms
7.4 172 (kV) rms to 300 (kV) rms
7.5 More than 312 (kV) rms
8 Global Surge Arrester Market, By Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Linear Fresnel Reflector
8.3 Power Tower
8.4 Parabolic Trough
9 Global Surge Arrester Market, By Class
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Station Class
9.3 Intermediate Class
9.4 Distribution Class
10 Global Surge Arrester Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Utilities
10.3 Transportation
10.4 Residential
10.5 Commercial
10.6 Industries
11 Global Surge Arrester Market, By Geography
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 ABB
13.2 CG Power
13.3 Eaton
13.4 Emerson Electric
13.5 GE Oil and Gas
13.6 HAKEL spol. Sr
13.7 Hubbell, Schneider Electric
13.8 Lamco
13.9 Legrand S.A.
13.10 Leviton Manufacturing
13.13 Mitsubishi Electric
13.12 NGK Insulators
13.13 Raycap Corporation S.A
13.14 Siemens
13.15 TE Connectivity
13.16 Vertiv
