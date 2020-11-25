Dublin, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East B2C E-Commerce and Payment Market 2020 & COVID-19's Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Middle Eastern countries boost online retail during the coronavirus pandemic
B2C E-Commerce's share of total retail sales in the UAE was the highest among its Middle Eastern neighbors such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman but was much lower than the mature online retail markets such as China and the UK. This share is expected to further increase during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the growing share of consumers switching to online shopping, according to this report. The lockdown measures have brought significant changes in shopping trends such as consumers throughout the region purchased more products online than they would have normally bought in-store during the COVID-19 lockdown period.
Digital payment methods are on the rise in the Middle East due to the COVID-19 crisis
Another interesting fact highlighted in the report is that since the outbreak of COVID-19, making transactions via digital payment methods is preferred by consumers in selected Middle Eastern countries. A major portion of shoppers also switched to digital banking methods to make payments in Israel during the health crisis. Furthermore, the use of contactless payments has greatly increased in the UAE, with a major share of consumers planning to stick with contactless payments even after the pandemic is over.
This report covers the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the B2C E-Commerce market and payment methods in the Middle East. The following countries were included: Bahrain, Kuwait, Israel, Iran, Jordan, Lebanon, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. A broad definition of retail E-Commerce used by some original sources cited in this report might include both B2C and C2C E-Commerce.
Report Structure
Key Topics Covered:
1. Management Summary
2. Regional
3. Saudi Arabia
4. UAE
5. Israel
6. Iran
7. Qatar
8. Kuwait
9. Lebanon
10. Jordan
11. Bahrain
12. Oman
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a0uypo
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: