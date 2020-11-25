Dublin, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East B2C E-Commerce and Payment Market 2020 & COVID-19's Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Middle Eastern countries boost online retail during the coronavirus pandemic



B2C E-Commerce's share of total retail sales in the UAE was the highest among its Middle Eastern neighbors such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman but was much lower than the mature online retail markets such as China and the UK. This share is expected to further increase during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the growing share of consumers switching to online shopping, according to this report. The lockdown measures have brought significant changes in shopping trends such as consumers throughout the region purchased more products online than they would have normally bought in-store during the COVID-19 lockdown period.



Digital payment methods are on the rise in the Middle East due to the COVID-19 crisis



Another interesting fact highlighted in the report is that since the outbreak of COVID-19, making transactions via digital payment methods is preferred by consumers in selected Middle Eastern countries. A major portion of shoppers also switched to digital banking methods to make payments in Israel during the health crisis. Furthermore, the use of contactless payments has greatly increased in the UAE, with a major share of consumers planning to stick with contactless payments even after the pandemic is over.

This report covers the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the B2C E-Commerce market and payment methods in the Middle East. The following countries were included: Bahrain, Kuwait, Israel, Iran, Jordan, Lebanon, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. A broad definition of retail E-Commerce used by some original sources cited in this report might include both B2C and C2C E-Commerce.



Report Structure

The report starts with an overview of the regional E-Commerce market and country comparisons in terms of criteria relevant to B2C E-Commerce, such as shares and Internet penetration. The rest of the report is divided into country chapters, presented in the descending order of retail E-Commerce sales.

Each country's description starts with the "Trends" section that includes an overview of market trends, such as devices used to access the Internet and online shopping, where available.

Next, The section "Sales & Shares" covers the development of retail B2C E-Commerce sales and E-Commerce's share of total retail sales.

In the "Users & Shoppers" section, information about Internet penetration and online shoppers is included, where available.

Afterward, the section "Products" shows the leading product categories purchased online. For some of the covered countries, this information was not available.

The next section, "Payment", covers the payment methods most used by online shoppers, where available.

Furthermore, the "Delivery" section covers information related to delivery in B2C E-Commerce. This information was not available for each of the covered countries.

Finally, the "Players" section includes information about the leading B2C E-Commerce companies, including rankings of top online shopping platforms by website visits, where available. For the top two countries, also a text chart with a qualitative overview of competition was included.

