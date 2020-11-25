Dublin, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Revenue Assurance Market By Component, By Deployment Type, By Vertical, By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Revenue Assurance Market is expected to witness market growth of 12.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).



The era of global digitization is evolving data storage procedures to enhance business productivity in a competitive environment. Due to technological developments in the IT sector, which help an organization achieve maximum with huge quantities of data, the IT business is growing rapidly. The competitive business worldwide needs to diversify the industry into several sectors that increase complexity and lead to data loss or leakage. Data leakages are monitored by the cloud insurance services in order to optimize the business resources and diversify into various industries.



There are different or more refined priorities in other markets. In the United States for example, wholesale contract management has always been the primary goal because of the complexity of the domestic industry resulting from the regulatory framework of the Federal Communications Commission.



On the other hand, telecommunications in developing countries may give priority to the management of international interconnection arrangements because of the risks posed by fraud and arbitrage. A cable supplier or internet service provider that mainly offers retail customers flat monthly charges and no limits on usage may be most interested in ensuring the profitability of network investment.



North America includes developed countries with well-established infrastructures, ISPs and CSPs that create a huge demand for revenue assurance solutions in the region. The countries that contribute most to the North American market are the United States and Canada; the reason for the dominance of these countries is their well-established economies, which require substantial investment in new technology, such as 5G and network virtualization.



The increase in subscription-based data, the involvement of major revenue assurance providers and improved telecommunications network infrastructure are other key factors that influence the implementation of revenue assurance solutions in the region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Accenture PLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, IBM Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Limited, Nokia Corporation, Itron, Inc., Subex Limited, Amdocs Limited, and Araxxe SAS.



