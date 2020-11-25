Dublin, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Catalyst Market (by Metal, Vehicle Type and Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive catalyst market is expected to record a value of US$18.21 billion in 2024, increasing at a CAGR of 7.20%, during 2020-2024.



Factors such as the growing production of motor vehicles, exploration of the automotive aftermarket, rapid urbanization, accelerating economic growth and emission control regulations by the government would drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by the growing penetration of electric vehicles and the fluctuating prices of precious group metal. A few notable trends may include the rising application of emission control catalyst in automobiles, increasing R&D spending in automobiles, innovation in automotive catalyst and adoption of nanotechnology.

The global automotive catalyst market has witnessed lucrative growth in the past few years owing to the increased application in vehicles. Light-duty vehicles and heavy-duty vehicles have been the two main segments of automotive catalyst market, in terms of vehicle type. Light-duty vehicle catalysts have been in high demand owing to the increased production and sales of passenger cars. While, heavy-duty vehicle catalysts have showed steady growth, due to their increased application in heavy-duty trucks and buses.

The fastest regional market was the Asia Pacific, owing to the increased government initiatives regarding emission control, which resulted in the increased application of catalysts in automobiles. Europe and North America also contributed significantly to the global market, due to the increased technological innovation in emission technologies for fuel-efficiency.



Further, the outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to have a significant impact on the supply chain and product demand in the automotive sector, which might have an unfavourable impact on the growth of the global automotive catalyst market in the initial phase of the forecasted period.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global automotive catalyst market.

The major regional markets (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America and ROW) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (BASF, Cummins, Tenneco, Johnson Matthey, Clariant AG and Umicore ) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Manufacturers of Automotive Catalysts

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers of Automotive Component Parts

Regional Manufacturers' Associations and General Automotive Associations

Government and Regional Agencies and Research Organizations

Investment Research Firms

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Major Automotive Catalysts Metals

1.3 Advantages of Automotive Catalysts

1.4 Mechanism of Automotive Catalysts

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Downfall in the Global Economy

2.2 Decline in the International Trade

2.3 Decline in Automobile Sales

2.4 Impact on Auto Parts Dealerships

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Automotive Catalyst Market by Value

3.2 Global Automotive Catalyst Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Automotive Catalyst Market Value by Metal

3.3.1 Global Palladium Automotive Catalyst Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Palladium Automotive Catalyst Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Rhodium Automotive Catalyst Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Rhodium Automotive Catalyst Market Forecast by Value

3.3.5 Global Platinum Automotive Catalyst Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Platinum Automotive Catalyst Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Automotive Catalyst Market Value by Vehicle Type

3.4.1 Global Light Duty Diesel Vehicle Catalyst Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Light Duty Diesel Vehicle Catalyst Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 Global Light Duty Gasoline Vehicle Catalyst Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Light Duty Gasoline Vehicle Catalyst Market Forecast by Value

3.4.5 Global Heavy Duty Vehicle Catalyst Market by Value

3.4.6 Global Heavy Duty Vehicle Catalyst Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Global Automotive Catalyst Market Value by Region

3.6 Global Automotive Catalyst Market by Volume

3.7 Global Automotive Catalyst Market Forecast by Volume

3.8 Global Automotive Catalyst Market Volume by Region

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific

4.1.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Catalyst Market by Value

4.1.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Catalyst Market Forecast by Value

4.1.3 Asia Pacific Automotive Catalyst Market by Vehicle Type

4.1.4 Asia Pacific LDV and HDV Catalyst Market by Value

4.1.5 Asia Pacific LDV and HDV Catalyst Market Forecast by Value

4.1.6 Asia Pacific Automotive Catalyst Market by Volume

4.1.7 Asia Pacific Automotive Catalyst Market Forecast by Volume

4.2 Europe

4.3 North America

4.4 ROW

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Production of Motor Vehicles

5.1.2 Expansion of Automotive Aftermarket

5.1.3 Rapid Urbanization

5.1.4 Accelerating Economic Growth

5.1.5 Emission Control Regulations by Government

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Rising Application of Emission Control Catalysts in Automobiles

5.2.2 Increasing R&D Spending in Automotive Sector

5.2.3 Innovations in Automotive Catalysts

5.2.4 Adoption of Nanotechnology

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Growing Penetration of Electric Vehicles

5.3.2 Fluctuating Price of Precious Group Metals

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Automotive Catalyst Market

6.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

6.1.2 Key Players - Research & Development (R&D) Expenditures

6.1.3 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe Diesel LDV Catalyst Market Share by Key Players

6.2.2 Europe Gasoline LDV Catalyst Market Share by Key Players

7. Company Profiles

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Cummins

7.3 Tenneco

7.4 Johnson Matthey

7.5 Clariant AG

7.6 Umicore

