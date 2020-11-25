Dublin, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Learning Management System Market (by Component, Deployment Model, User-Group and Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global learning management system market is expected to reach US$26.04 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 20.31%, for the duration spanning 2020-2024.



The factors such as the proliferation of e-learning, an increasing number of smartphone users, expansion of public cloud computing, rising usage of internet and demand for Bring Your Own device (BROD) would drive the growth of the market.



However, the market growth would be challenged by low motivation and engagement to adopt LMS, lack of support post-implementation of LMS and lack of IT infrastructure in underdeveloped nations. A few notable trends may include rising investment in Artificial Intelligence (AI) startups, incorporation of Augmented Reality (AR) in LMS, increasing demand for gamification in LMS and adoption of digital learning.

The global learning management system market is growing at a fast pace as the rate of its application is growing rapidly due to the increasing demand for digital learning. On the basis of user-groups, LMS is highly applied across corporate as well as academic sectors.



The increasing trend of BYOD and enterprise mobility, as well as the growing emphasis on continuous learning, are aiding the growth of LMS in the corporate sector. While, the increased and proven results of e-learning among students, owing to the presence of various technical advantages, are resulting in the growth of LMS in the academic sector.

The fastest-growing regional market was North America, due to the presence of the well established IT infrastructure, which persistently helped in creating new innovative products. Europe and Asia Pacific also held significant shares in the global market, owing to the high adoption rates of digital learning for various applications.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global learning management market.

The major regional markets (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and ROW) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (International Business Machines, SAP SE, Adobe, Pearson, Cornerstone OnDemand and Docebo) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Hardware and Software Service Providers

Education Sector

System Administrators

Network Service Providers

Corporate Training

Government and Legal Bodies

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Advantages of Learning Management Systems

1.3 User Groups of Learning Management Systems

1.4 Structure of Learning Management Systems

1.5 Major Aspects of Learning Management Systems

1.6 Future of Learning Management Systems

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Rise in Adoption of Internet of Thing (IoT)

2.2 Growth in Use of Social Media Platforms

2.3 Increase in Expenditures on Education Technology

2.4 Strategies by Digital Learning Companies

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Learning Management System Market by Value

3.2 Global Learning Management System Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Learning Management System Market by Component

3.3.1 Global Learning Management System Solution Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Learning Management System Solution Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Learning Management System Service Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Learning Management System Service Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Learning Management System Market by Deployment Model

3.4.1 Global Cloud Learning Management System Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Cloud Learning Management System Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 Global On-Premise Learning Management System Market by Value

3.4.4 Global On-Premise Learning Management System Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Global Learning Management System Market by User-Group

3.5.1 Global Corporate Learning Management System Market by Value

3.5.2 Global Corporate Learning Management System Market Forecast by Value

3.5.3 Global Academic Learning Management System Market by Value

3.5.4 Global Academic Learning Management System Market Forecast by Value

3.6 Global Learning Management System Market by Region

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America

4.1.1 North America Learning Management System Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Learning Management System Market Forecast by Value

4.1.3 North America Learning Management System Market Value by Region

4.1.4 The U.S. Learning Management System Market by Value

4.1.5 The U.S. Learning Management System Market Forecast by Value

4.1.6 Canada Learning Management System Market by Value

4.1.7 Canada Learning Management System Market Forecast by Value

4.1.8 Mexico Learning Management System Market by Value

4.1.9 Mexico Learning Management System Market Forecast by Value

4.1.10 North America Learning Management System Market Value by User-Group

4.1.11 North America Corporate Learning Management System Market by Value

4.1.12 North America Corporate Learning Management System Market Forecast by Value

4.1.13 North America Academic Learning Management System Market by Value

4.1.14 North America Academic Learning Management System Market Forecast by Value

4.2 Europe

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.4 ROW

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Proliferation of E-Learning

5.1.2 Increasing Number of Smartphone Users

5.1.3 Expansion of Public Cloud Computing

5.1.4 Rising Usage of the Internet

5.1.5 Demand for Bring Your Own Device(BYOD)

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Rising Investment in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Startups

5.2.2 Incorporation of Augmented Reality (AR) in LMS

5.2.3 Increase in Demand for Gamification in LMS

5.2.4 Adoption of Digital Learning

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Low Motivation and Engagement to Adopt LMS

5.3.2 Lack of Technical Support Post Implementation of LMS

5.3.3 Lack of IT Infrastructure in the Underdeveloped Nations

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

6.1.2 Key Players - Research & Development (R&D) Expenditures

6.1.3 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison

7. Company Profiles

7.1 International Business Machines

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 SAP SE

7.3 Adobe

7.4 Pearson

7.5 Cornerstone OnDemand

7.6 Docebo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gb1mb8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900