The market is favored by the development of CAR T-cell therapy for several clinical areas such as diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), multiple myeloma (MM), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), follicular lymphoma (FL), mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), and other cancers or indications. The increase in the geriatric population and the increasing number of lymphoma and leukemia cases across the globe are expected to translate into a significantly higher demand for the CAR T-cell therapy market.



Furthermore, the companies are investing huge amounts in research and development of CAR T-cell therapy either as a monotherapy or as combination therapy. The clinical trial landscape of various hematologic cancers has been on the rise in recent years, and this will fuel the CAR T-cell therapy market in the future.



The exponential rise in the application of precision medicine on a global level has created a buzz among companies to invest in the development of novel CAR T-cell therapy. Due to the diverse product portfolio and intense market penetration, Novartis AG. has been a pioneer in this field and has been a significant competitor in this market.



The pharmaceutical leading manufacturer, Kite Pharma, Inc. (a Gilead Company), has launched its CAR T-cell therapies into the market such as Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel), and Tecartus (brexucabtagene autoleucel) to compete with Novartis AG’s Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) therapy market dominance.



Based on region, North America holds the largest share of the CAR T-cell therapy market due to improved healthcare infrastructure, rise in per capita income, early availability of approved therapies, and availability of state-of-the-art research laboratories and institutions in the region. Apart from this, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



