Dublin, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nebulizer Market Research Report: By Product Type, Portability, Application, End User - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Due to the havoc being wreaked by the COVID-19 pandemic, the nebulizer market will witness steady growth, from $765.1 million in 2019 to $1,698.1 million by 2030, at a 7.4% CAGR between 2020 and 2030.



Within less than a year of being detected in December 2019, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) had infected more than 38 million and killed over a million people till mid-October 2020, and both these counts are rising with every passing day. This has crippled the global healthcare sector, with inventories of everything, from testing kits and syringes to beds and ventilators, depleting fast. Thus, governments are making an all-out effort to procure all the necessary stuff to make patients comfortable and treat them.



Nebulizers are used to aerosolize medication, so that it can be delivered straight into the lungs, via the nose. There are three main types of nebulizers available: mesh, pneumatic, and ultrasonic, among which people are most likely to be treated with a pneumatic variant.



These devices have been popular since long before the coronavirus pandemic began, as the prevalence of several other respiratory diseases has been high forever. For instance, as per the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 235 million people on the planet live with asthma, which is vastly common in children. Similarly, 3 million people die of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) each year. Additionally, every year, 2.09 million cases of lung cancer are registered.



In the years to come, the fastest growth in the nebulizer market is set to be witnessed in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Regional cities are some of the most polluted on earth, with an air quality index (AQI) of more than 200 becoming an almost-everyday occurrence in Delhi. Furthermore, as per the WHO, more than 70% of COPD deaths take place in low- and middle-income countries, a lot of which are in APAC. To make matters worse, India, China, and Japan are home to a large population of smokers, which also increases the prevalence of respiratory diseases.



Therefore, with the increasing cases of COVID-19 and other lung diseases, the demand for nebulizers will pick up.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Baseline Methodology

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Data Triangulation

2.6 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Product Type

4.1.1.1 Pneumatic

4.1.1.1.1 Breath-actuated

4.1.1.1.2 Vented

4.1.1.2 Ultrasonic

4.1.1.3 Mesh

4.1.1.3.1 Vibrating mesh

4.1.1.3.2 Static mesh

4.1.2 By Portability

4.1.2.1 Portable

4.1.2.2 Stand-alone

4.1.3 By Application

4.1.3.1 Asthma

4.1.3.2 COPD

4.1.3.3 Cystic fibrosis

4.1.3.4 Others

4.1.4 By End User

4.1.4.1 Hospitals and ASCs

4.1.4.2 Clinics

4.1.4.3 Emergency centers

4.1.4.4 Others

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trends

4.2.1.1 Increasing number of collaborations/agreements

4.2.1.2 Technological advancements in mesh nebulizer

4.2.1.3 Rising number of approvals or product launches

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.2.1 Surging number of patients due to COVID-19

4.2.2.2 Rising cases of respiratory diseases

4.2.2.3 Increasing air pollution in emerging economies

4.2.2.4 Growing geriatric population

4.2.2.5 Rising healthcare expenditure

4.2.2.6 Availability of portable devices from key players

4.2.2.7 Increasing use of cigarettes

4.2.2.8 Impact analysis of drivers on the market forecast

4.2.3 Restraints

4.2.3.1 Cost ineffectiveness of mesh nebulizers

4.2.3.2 Inadequate number of drugs

4.2.3.3 Need of regular maintenance and cleaning

4.2.3.4 Impact analysis of restraints on the market forecast

4.2.4 Opportunities

4.2.4.1 Increasing patient pool in emerging economies

4.3 Impact of COVID-19

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 Overview

5.2 By Product Type

5.2.1 Pneumatic Nebulizer Market, by Type

5.2.2 Mesh Nebulizer Market, by Type

5.3 By Portability

5.4 By Application

5.5 By End User

5.6 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Major Markets: Segment Analysis

11.1 U.S.

11.2 China

11.3 Germany

11.4 U.K.

11.5 Canada

11.6 India

11.7 Italy

11.8 France

11.9 Spain

11.1 Japan



Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Products Benchmarking of Key Players

12.2 Strategic Developments of Market Players



Chapter 13. Company Profiles

13.1 Business Overview

13.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.3 Key Financial Summary

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Beurer GmbH

GF Health Products Inc.

PARI GmbH

Allied Healthcare Products Inc.

Aerogen Ltd.

Briggs Healthcare

OMRON Corporation

Rossmax Swiss GmbH

Vectura Group plc

General Electric Company

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Medline Industries Inc.

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ln97aa

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900