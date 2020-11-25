New York, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "South and Central America Cancer Vaccines Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Technology ; Type ; Indication ; End User, and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989605/?utm_source=GNW





Increasing number of cancer patients, emergence of market players operatingin the cancer vaccinesmarket, and robust research and development activities are likely to be key factors driving the growth of the South & Central America cancer vaccines market. However, constantadvancements in manufacturing technology and time-consuming process fortheproduction of a single vaccine are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.



By country, the South & Central Americacancer vaccines marketis furthersegmented into Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Central and South America.Various government, non-government, and public organizationsin Brazil are taking initiatives to increase awareness among the cancerpatients.



Brazil has started the National Policy for Oncological Care,a national cancer policy,in 2005.The policywas aimed to createawareness ofdiagnosis, treatment, prevention, rehabilitation, and palliative care ofcancer.



In 2013, updated and new version ofNational Policy for Cancer Control and Prevention, to mandate integrated cancer care has been taking initiatives to raise cancer awareness.



Based on technology, the South & Central America cancer vaccines market is further segmented into dendritic cells cancer vaccines, recombinant cancer vaccines, antigen cancer vaccines, whole cell cancer vaccines, and viral vector cancer vaccines.The recombinant cancer vaccinessegment held the largest share of the market in 2019.



Moreover,the same segmentis estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on type, the South & Central America cancer vaccines market is furtherbifurcated into preventive cancer vaccines andtherapeutic cancer vaccines. Based on indication, the market is further segmented into cervical cancer, prostate cancer, and other indications.Based on end user, the market is further bifurcated into pediatrics andadults.



The World Health Organization (WHO), the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), along with company websites such as Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi are a few primary and secondary sources referred when preparing the report on the Asia Pacific cancer vaccines market.

