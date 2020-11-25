Dublin, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Health - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Pandemic Removes All Barriers to Digital Healthcare Including Patient Behavior. Market to Race Ahead With an 18.8% CAGR
The global Digital Health market is expected to witness a 37.1% spike in growth in the year 2021 and thereafter will continue to grow and reach US$508.8 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 18.8% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027.
Non-COVID-19 healthcare has massively migrated to digital platforms over the last 8 months. From telemedicine to remote patient monitoring & management, new service delivery platforms have been adopted at lightning speeds.
With the only available defense against COVID-19 being personal hygiene & mass physical distancing, digital technologies are coming into the spotlight to bridge the forced physical divide between doctor & patients. In several countries worldwide, searches for Doctor near me declined by 60%, while online consultations have risen by 350% in the same period and online pharmacy sales have skyrocketed 600%. Technology is helping the development of remote medical monitoring platforms to assist healthcare service providers to address the medical needs of patients located in remote areas and suffering from diverse health issues.
The COVID-19 crisis is compelling government organizations and hospitals to swiftly adopt other models such as telemedicine as an alternative for delivering healthcare. In the era of COVID-19, when people are skeptical to leave their homes for treatments a follow-up, telehealth services are playing an important role. Online video conferencing platforms such as face-time and Zoom are used for virtual medical consultation by patients for all kind of services including emergencies, initial diagnosis and subsequent follow ups and even coronavirus testing.
Service and technology providers are increasing efforts to demonstrate the advantages of virtual care solutions and telemedicine to healthcare delivery enterprises. Physical appointments and visits to the clinics and hospitals for diagnosis and treatment have become difficult in the time of stay-at-home and social distancing norms. Hence, hospitals are adopting digital platforms to reach out to patients for better medical solutions.
Technologies such as 'digital front door' are being used to provide virtual patient access. System has the benefits of a satisfying experience and improved service efficiency and increased revenue. This strategy leverages technology to engage patients at all touch-points throughout their journey from initial diagnosis to final treatment and recovery. Healthcare related apps are developed on smartphones and websites to provide an interface for medical service providers and patients to interact. Predictive analysis, healthcare analytics,3-D printing, tele-medicine, digital front door, AI chat bots are some areas of technological intervention in the field of medicine that are gaining prominence.
Predictive analysis is being widely used to predict the number of COVID cases in affected areas. Unprecedented and unpredicted rise in number of COVID infected patients have stressed the healthcare infrastructure capacities resulting in shortage of medicines, beds and even required medical equipment. Certain hospitals are applying predictive analytics to identify the patient location and intensity of infection.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gsnci
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: