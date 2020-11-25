Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to reliable predictions, global epoxy resin market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 11.28 billion by the year 2026. The growth can be attributed to widespread adoption of paints & coatings as well as growing demand for epoxy-based composites.

Moreover, the study highlights various market segmentations such as product type, application scope, and regional outlook and evaluates their respective contribution towards the remuneration scale of this business sphere. It also conducts a thorough SWOT analysis of the key competitors in this industry vertical.

For those unfamiliar, epoxy resins play an important role across numerous end-use chemical compounds wherein each molecule offers a distinctive opportunity to convert into a useful thermosetting product. Thus, increasing utilization of such compounds in applications such as wind turbines, composites, adhesives and others are fueling worldwide epoxy resin market size.

Epoxy resins are also widely adopted in water-based coatings while electrodepositing primers, solvent-dipped coatings which are used on substrates, and powder coating applications in automotive sector. It is to be noted that the product offers exceptional heat, mechanical, and electrical resistance as well as high resistivity, mechanical strength and thermal stability.

The product also offers weight reduction properties as well as high chemical resistance, which in turn has propelled its demand in high-performance applications such as aircrafts, marine vehicles and race cars, which in turn is favoring global epoxy resin market outlook.

Apart from this, factors such as rapid urbanization, booming electronics industry, and growing demand for epoxy resins for producing insulators, jewelry, and laminates are also positively impacting the overall industry remuneration.

However, availability of alternative resins and fluctuating prices of raw materials may act as a bottleneck to the expansion of global epoxy resins market. Volatile crude oil prices owing to political tensions in the Middle East is also inhibiting the market growth.

A synopsis of the application reach

As per credible estimates, worldwide epoxy resin market share from composites as well as from wind turbines applications is expected to grow significantly during the study period. Growing demand for high performance composites coupled with flourishing wind turbines and commercial aircraft sectors are fueling the segmental share.

Additional factors including growing demand for composites from aerospace and automotive industries, strict emission regulations, and inflating prices of fuel are also favoring the market scenario. However, labor-intensive production in consort with high costs associated with the product my negatively influence the growth of global epoxy resins industry size from composites applications.

Global Epoxy Resins Market by Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Hardener

Glycidylamine

Aliphatic

Novolac

DGBEF

DGBEA

Global Epoxy Resins Market Application Reach (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Adhesives

Electrical & Electronics

Construction

Composites

Wind Turbine

Paints & Coatings

Others

Global Epoxy Resins Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

North America

Canada

U.S.





Europe

France

Italy

U.K.

Germany

Italy

Switzerland

Spain

Rest of Europe





Asia-Pacific

Taiwan

South Korea

Japan

India

China

Rest of Asia-Pacific





Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa





Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America





Global Epoxy Resins Market Competitive Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Sir Industriale S.p.A.

Solvay S.A.

Evonik Industries AG

Arkema S.A.

Covestro AG

Sinopec Baling Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

Jubail Chemical Industries LLC

Jiangsu Sanmu Group Co. Ltd.

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Sika AG

Olin Corp.

Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC

Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Huntsman Corporation

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

BASF SE

Aditya Birla Chemicals Ltd.

3M Co.

