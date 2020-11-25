Save on Chromebook deals at the Black Friday sale, featuring Acer, ASUS, Samsung and Google Chromebook sales



Black Friday Chromebook deals have arrived. Find the best deals on highly rated models such as the ASUS Chromebook Flip and Acer Chromebook Spin 311 convertibles with touchscreen. Shop the latest deals using the links below.

Best Chromebook Deals:

Searching for more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sales event and Amazon’s Black Friday sale to compare even more live discounts. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The best Chromebooks in the market are now more powerful than ever in 2020. They provide a secure, lightweight, and effectively malware-free OS -- making them perfect for students and environments where multiple users share the same laptop. The Samsung Chromebook 4 is a popular choice because of its portability and affordability. It is powered by a 2.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4000 processor and 4GB of LPDDR3 RAM for everyday computing needs. Other good Chromebook alternatives include the Google Pixelbook, Acer Chromebook Spin 311, and the ASUS Chromebook Flip – all of which have impressive touchscreen capabilities.

