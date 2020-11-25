New York, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "South America Stepper Motor Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type, Technology, and End-user" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989601/?utm_source=GNW

Motors form an essential component of any medical equipment.



Presently, stepper motors are among the most common motor types used in medical analyzers.Further, there is an increasing demand for these motors in X-ray machines, ultrasound scanners, IV pumps, and blood analyzers.



In oxygen concentrators stepper motors are used in the fans equipped in them for cooling.The compact size and low noise of stepper motors make them an ideal choice for medical applications.



Additionally, hybrid stepper motors are an appropriate choice for applications which require low cost such as maintenance and initial cost along with the fine resolution of shaft movements, such as in peristaltic pumps and medical syringe. Increasing deployment of robotics and automation in diverse industries is among the other key factors boosting the demand for stepper motors in SAM.



Brazil has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in SAM so far. The lockdown and other measures imposed by governments in the region have resulted in shutdown of factories of OEMs and mechanical service providers, which are Tier 1 and 2 suppliers for industries such as automotive, building and construction, electrical and electronics, aerospace & defense, healthcare; this has adversely affected the stepper motor market in SAM.



The rotary stepper motors led the SAM stepper motor market, based on type, in 2019.Rotary stepper motors are brushless and synchronous electric motors, which split a full rotation of the motor into several numbers of steps.



They are considered to act as synchronous AC motors comprising several poles, which are mounted on both rotor and stator.These motors are used in a wide range of systems in industrial setup, including multi-axis machines, CNC machines, rotation stages, high-speed pick-and-place equipment, continuously operating linear actuators, linear stages, lead screws or ball screws, and mirror mounts.



Required speed range, desired rotary or linear step resolution and step accuracy, maximum loading in each direction, type of load (frictional, inertial, mechanical spring, or shock load), orientation of rotary or linear axis, mechanical alignment, type of drive in use (typically a chopper drive or an L/R drive), and desired step mode (full, half, quarter, eighth, or others) are among the parameters that need to be considered while selecting a rotary stepper motors. These motors can be customized or engineered as per the requirement of applications.



The overall SAM stepper motor market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the SAM stepper motor market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants associated with this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the SAM stepper motor market. ABB Ltd., Delta Electronics, National Instruments Corporation, Nidec Corporation, Nippon Pulse Motor Co. Ltd., and Schneider Electric SE are among a few players operating in the SAM stepper motor market.

