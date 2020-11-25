Dublin, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogen Generation Market, Size, Share, Outlook and COVID-19 Strategies, Global Forecasts from 2019 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



As the Hydrogen Generation industry shifts, the report presents the emerging market trends, factors driving the Hydrogen Generation market growth, and potential opportunities over the forecast period. The trends underpinning the profitability of Hydrogen Generation companies are shifting rapidly, forcing companies to carefully align their strengths in synchronization with Hydrogen Generation industry trends.



To avoid getting left behind in an intensive competitive Hydrogen Generation market, global companies need a new approach to ensure they create value in this environment. Amid increasing activities of M&A and growing activist-investor activity, Hydrogen Generation companies must strengthen their capabilities to maintain their market shares in the Hydrogen Generation industry.



To assist Hydrogen Generation manufacturers and vendors to formulate their strategies and analyze their business in the global front, the publisher has published its 2020 series of "Hydrogen Generation market size, share, opportunities, and outlook to 2026". The report explores changing Hydrogen Generation market landscape, capital markets, strategies, mergers & acquisitions in the global and country-level markets.



The report presents an introduction to the Hydrogen Generation market in 2020, analyzing the COVID-19 impact both quantitatively and qualitatively. It presents the strategies being adopted by leading Hydrogen Generation companies, emerging market trends, Hydrogen Generation market drivers, challenges, and potential opportunities to 2026. The market attractiveness index is also included to assess the impact of suppliers, buyers, competitive landscape, new entrants, and substitutes on the Hydrogen Generation market.



Global Hydrogen Generation Market Segmentation and Forecasts to 2026



The global Hydrogen Generation market size is forecast across different scenarios including the actual forecasts and COVID-19 affected forecasts from 2019 to 2026. Further, Hydrogen Generation market revenue and market shares in global industry are forecast across different types of Hydrogen Generation, applications, and end-user segments of Hydrogen Generation and across 18 countries.



Global Hydrogen Generation market analysis by Company



The report presents the 10 leading Hydrogen Generation companies in the global industry including details of business overview, business operations, SWOT profile, and Hydrogen Generation products.



Global Hydrogen Generation market news and developments



Hydrogen Generation market news and market developments since 2019 including asset purchases, new manufacturing units, product launches, and mergers & acquisitions are included.



Hydrogen Generation market report scope and structure



The research work includes over 90 data tables and charts prepared based on data in our proprietary databases, which is collected from leading manufacturers and government statistics to ensure reliable market data. It also presents the critical analysis of end-user industries along with internal and external factors affecting the market.



Report Guide

COVID-19 Impact is specifically included in the research

This report is in its 12th version since first publication in September 2010

It comprises of over 90 tables and charts

The report spans across 150 pages

Data and analysis is sourced from own proprietary databases

Chapter-wise Guidance

Chapter 2 and chapter 3 present Executive Summary including market panorama for 2019.

Further, potential Hydrogen Generation market trends, drivers, challenges, and opportunities are presented. Porter's Five Forces analysis is also included

Chapter 4-6 presents market outlook across types, applications, and countries to 2026

Chapter 7 presents company analysis on ten leading players in the industry

Chapter 8 illustrates various market developments

General Scope

Analysis across different types and applications is covered

Five regions including Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, North America and South and Central Americas are included

18 countries are included in the analytical research

Five Company Profiles analyzing their Business, Revenues, and Operations is presented

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Panorama, 2020

2.2 Hydrogen Generation Outlook to 2026 - Original Forecasts

2.3 Hydrogen Generation Outlook to 2026 - COVID-19 Affected Forecasts



3 Strategic Analytics to Boost Productivity and Profitability

3.1 Potential Market Drivers and Opportunities

3.2 New Challenges and Strategies being adopted by Companies

3.3 Short Term and Long Term Hydrogen Generation market trends

3.4 Impact of New Entrants, Competitive Landscape, Substitutes, Buyer and Supplier Powers



4 Global Hydrogen Generation Market Outlook across Types to 2026

4.1 Asia Pacific Hydrogen Generation Market Outlook across Types, 2019 - 2026

4.2 Europe Hydrogen Generation Market Outlook across Types, 2019 - 2026

4.3 North America Hydrogen Generation Market Outlook across Types, 2019 - 2026

4.4 South and Central America Hydrogen Generation Market Outlook across Types, 2019 - 2026

4.5 Middle East Africa Hydrogen Generation Market Outlook across Types, 2019 - 2026



5 Global Hydrogen Generation Market Outlook across Applications to 2026

5.1 Asia Pacific Hydrogen Generation Market Outlook across Applications, 2019 - 2026

5.2 Europe Hydrogen Generation Market Outlook across Applications, 2019 - 2026

5.3 North America Hydrogen Generation Market Outlook across Applications, 2019 - 2026

5.4 South and Central America Hydrogen Generation Market Outlook across Applications, 2019 - 2026

5.5 Middle East Africa Hydrogen Generation Market Outlook across Applications, 2019 - 2026



6 Country - wise Hydrogen Generation Market Analysis and Outlook to 2026

6.1 The United States Hydrogen Generation Market Analysis and Outlook, $ million, 2019 - 2026

6.2 Canada Hydrogen Generation Market Analysis and Outlook, $ million, 2019 - 2026

6.3 Mexico Hydrogen Generation Market Analysis and Outlook, $ million, 2019 - 2026

6.4 China Hydrogen Generation Market Analysis and Outlook, $ million, 2019 - 2026

6.5 India Hydrogen Generation Market Analysis and Outlook, $ million, 2019 - 2026

6.6 Japan Hydrogen Generation Market Analysis and Outlook, $ million, 2019 - 2026

6.7 South Korea Hydrogen Generation Market Analysis and Outlook, $ million, 2019 - 2026

6.8 Rest of Asia Pacific Hydrogen Generation Market Analysis and Outlook, $ million, 2019 - 2026

6.9 Germany Hydrogen Generation Market Analysis and Outlook, $ million, 2019 - 2026

6.10 United Kingdom Hydrogen Generation Market Analysis and Outlook, $ million, 2019 - 2026

6.11 France Hydrogen Generation Market Analysis and Outlook, $ million, 2019 - 2026

6.12 Spain Hydrogen Generation Market Analysis and Outlook, $ million, 2019 - 2026

6.13 Italy Hydrogen Generation Market Analysis and Outlook, $ million, 2019 - 2026

6.14 Rest of Europe Hydrogen Generation Market Analysis and Outlook, $ million, 2019 - 2026

6.15 Middle East Hydrogen Generation Market Analysis and Outlook, $ million, 2019 - 2026

6.16 Africa Hydrogen Generation Market Analysis and Outlook, $ million, 2019 - 2026

6.17 Brazil Hydrogen Generation Market Analysis and Outlook, $ million, 2019 - 2026

6.18 Argentina Hydrogen Generation Market Analysis and Outlook, $ million, 2019 - 2026

6.19 Rest of South and Central America Hydrogen Generation Market Analysis and Outlook, $ million, 2019 - 2026



7 Global Hydrogen Generation Market Competitive Analysis

7.1 Top 10 Leading Companies in the global Hydrogen Generation industry

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Hydrogen Generation Products and Services

7.1.3 SWOT Analysis

7.1.4 Financial Profile



8 Global Hydrogen Generation Market - Recent Developments

8.1 Hydrogen Generation Market News and Developments

8.2 Hydrogen Generation Market Deals Landscape



9 Appendix

9.1 Publisher Expertise

9.2 Research Methodology

9.3 Sources and Proprietary Databases

9.4 Abbreviations

9.5 Contact Information



Companies Mentioned



Air Liquide

Air Products and Chemicals

Iwatani

Hydrogenics

Linde

Praxair. Messer Group

Showa Denko

Ally Hi-Tech

Caloric

Claind

