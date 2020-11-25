Dublin, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Geogrids Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The geogrids market is expected to record a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the market studied are increasing application in road construction and growing application in preventing landslides. Dearth of awareness among consumers is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.
Application of geogrids in road construction dominated the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to increasing demand because of its high tensile strength and minimal elongation nature.
In high terrain areas, geogrids support soil laterally and aids in constructing roads easily. Asia-Pacific region dominated the market, with the largest consumption from countries such as China, India and Japan.
Key Market Trends
Increasing Demand in Road Construction
A geogrid is a geosynthetic material used to reinforce soils, retaining walls as well as subbases or subsoils below roads or structures. Geogrids are strong in tension, which allows them to transfer forces to a larger area of soil thereby reinforcing it.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market for geogrids during the forecast period. With increasing road construction in developing countries, such as India, China, and Japan, the use of geogrids is increasing in the region.
Competitive Landscape
The geogrids market is fragmented with players accounting for a marginal share of the market. The major companies include NAUE GmbH & Co. KG, Officine Maccaferri Spa, TECHFABINDIA, TenCate Geosynthetics Asia Sdn Bhd, and TENAX SPA.
