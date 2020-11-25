New York, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "South America Egg White Powder Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Grade, Distribution Channel, and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989596/?utm_source=GNW

Egg white powder is rich source of amino acids, calcium, and cholesterol-free protein.



Proteins are considered as building blocks to maintain the structure and functions of the human body.These biomolecules are made up of amino acids attached by peptide bonds in long chains.



There are 20 different kinds of amino acids linked together that determine the role of protein in the human body.Proteins play a key role in transporting molecules throughout the body by helping in cell repair and protecting the body from viruses and bacteria.



It also promotes proper growth and development in children, teenagers, and pregnant women. Various studies show that protein-rich diet intake helps to gain muscle mass and strength, along with preventing muscle loss during weight management or weight loss program. People consuming more protein tend to maintain bone mass better and are at a much lower risk of osteoporosis and fractures. High protein intake boosts metabolism and results in the burning of excess calorie content, which further helps in proper weight management and weight loss. These benefits of protein are attracting consumers toward protein-rich food and beverages. This further creates a huge demand for egg white powder across SAM. Additionally, growing trend of veganism and vegetarian diet is further propelling the demand for egg white powder. Moreover, growing health and wellness trends among population has created a significant demand for functional food & beverages and dietary supplements over the past years, thereby boosting the demand for egg white powder.



Based on distribution channel, the egg white powder market is divided into direct/(B2B) and indirect.The indirect distribution channel segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.



The indirect distribution channel for the egg white powder market comprises hypermarket and supermarket, specialty stores, online, and others.Hypermarket and supermarket are big shops where consumers have to help themselves in making choices from the wide variety of products available at under the same room.



Specialty stores sell a specific brand or style of the product with a narrow category of products available for sale.Online involves buying and selling products & services over the internet.



Egg white powder is made available to the consumers via different indirect distribution channels depending upon the convenience of the customer marking the purchase. The indirect distribution channels gets the advantage of an increased customer base. This provides the vendors with an opportunity to focus more on their products, customers, and help in developing ways to increase the range of their target customers.



COVID-19 pandemic has affected industries and economies in various countries due to lockdowns, business shutdowns, and travel bans.Brazil has the highest number of COVID-19 cases, followed by Peru, Ecuador, Chile, and Argentina, among others.



The government of SAM has taken an array of actions to protect their citizens and contain the spread of COVID-19.It is anticipated that SAM will face lower export revenues, both from the drop in commodity prices and reduction in export volumes, especially to China, Europe, and the US, which are important trade partners.



Containment measures in several countries of SAM will reduce economic activity in the manufacturing and service sectors for at least the next quarter, with a rebound once the epidemic is contained.



The overall SAM egg white powder market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the SAM egg white powder market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the SAM egg white powder market. Agroholding Avangard, Bouwhuis Enthoven, Wulro BV, Kewpie Corporation, Oskaloosa Foods, Rose Acre Farms, Rembrandt Foods, and Ovostar Union NV are among a few players operating in the SAM egg white powder market.

