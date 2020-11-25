Dublin, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cloud Security Solutions Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cloud security solutions market is poised to grow by $7.87 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period. The reports on cloud security solutions market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the low cost of ownership, rise in demand from SMBs and regulatory requirements encouraging use of security solutions.
The cloud security solutions market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the emergence of IDaaS as one of the prime reasons driving the cloud security solutions market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in demand for vulnerability management and compliance and partnerships between cloud service and traditional security solutions providers will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The cloud security solutions market covers the following areas:
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
This study presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.
The market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
3. Market Sizing
4. Five Forces Analysis
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
6. Market Segmentation by Component
7. Customer Landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
9. Vendor Landscape
10. Vendor Analysis
11. Appendix
