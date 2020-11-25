Dublin, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cloud Security Solutions Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cloud security solutions market is poised to grow by $7.87 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period. The reports on cloud security solutions market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the low cost of ownership, rise in demand from SMBs and regulatory requirements encouraging use of security solutions.



The cloud security solutions market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the emergence of IDaaS as one of the prime reasons driving the cloud security solutions market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in demand for vulnerability management and compliance and partnerships between cloud service and traditional security solutions providers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This study presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



The market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

BFSI - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Government - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

6. Market Segmentation by Component

Market segments

Comparison by Component

Cloud IAM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cloud e-mail security - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cloud DLP - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cloud IDS/IPS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cloud SIEM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Component

7. Customer Landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Akamai Technologies Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Imperva Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

McAfee LLC

Sophos Ltd.

Trend Micro Inc.

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

