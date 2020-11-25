New York, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Wheat Flour Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product Type, End User, Application, and Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989592/?utm_source=GNW

Wheat flour is considered one of the most popular food ingredients consumed worldwide.



It is widely known for its nutritional properties and health benefits such as reducing cholesterol levels, regulating metabolism, minimizing obesity, and balancing blood sugar levels.Wheat flour is considered as a rich source of gluten—a protein that adds strength and elasticity to the baked products.



The amount of gluten may vary according to different varieties of wheat flour available.Additionally, wheat flour is composed of highly nutritious fiber and has abundant presence of essential nutrients, such as vitamins, minerals, and catalytic elements, especially vitamin B and E.



Moreover, wheat flour is known to impart nourishment, skin protection, and energy required for overall body functions. Wheat manufacturers have also introduced vitamin-A fortified wheat flour to cater to the nutritional needs of the population. Owing to its properties, wheat flour is used in numerous applications across several industries, including food and personal care. The demand for wheat flour is especially high in food industries due to its growing need in bakery and confectionery products.



Rising inclination toward healthy lifestyle and growing instances of diabetes, cancer, and other such diseases are among the factors driving the growth of the market under study.Also, rising preference toward convenience staple foods, along with growing preference of high-protein flour products, is positively affecting the market growth.



Furthermore, several initiatives are being taken to support food fortification as a measure to minimize the instances of malnutrition.Evolving trends of healthy food, rising application of wheat flour in bakery goods and confectionaries, and launch of products with wheat flour as an ingredient are driving the demand for wheat flour across North America.



Additionally, the growth of food & beverages, cosmetics, and other industries is expected to propel the demand for wheat flour across North America.



In terms of application, the bread segment held the largest share in the North America wheat flour market in 2019.There has been an increasing demand for wheat flour bread across North America, owing to its high nutritional profile.



Wheat flour is the considered as the common varieties of flour extensively used in preparation of bread.Wheat flour is composed of gluten, which is considered key source of protein and is quite significant ingredient in yeast-leavened breads.



In breads, wheat flour such as all-purpose flour, white bread flour, fine French bread flour, high gluten flour, semolina flour and other such kind of flours are significantly used in preparation of different varieties of breads.These flours can be used alone or blended with enriched one or other types of wheat flours depending on the type of bread being developed.



With the rise in consumption of bread as a part of breakfast along with rapid innovations are some factors likely to affect the demand of wheat flour in bread-making purpose.



COVID-19 has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.In North America, the US has the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, compared to Canada and Mexico.



This is likely to negatively affect the food &beverages industry in the region as, due to the COVID-19, the supply chain is likely to get affected. In addition, the overall manufacturing processes and research and development activities are also expected to impact the market growth.



The overall North America wheat flour market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the North America wheat flour market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America wheat flour market.Key players operating in the North America wheat flour marketincludeArcher-Daniels-Midland Company; Ardent Mills, LLC; General Mills Inc.; George Weston Foods Limited; King Arthur Baking Company, Inc.; KORFEZ Flour Group; and Manildra Group.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989592/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001