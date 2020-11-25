Black Friday Garmin Fenix 6, 6X & 6S deals are underway, check out the best Black Friday Fenix standard, premium & sapphire edition deals right here on this page
Here’s a summary of the latest Garmin Fenix deals for Black Friday, together with sales on Garmin fenix 6, fenix 6S, and fenix 6X watches. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Garmin fenix 6 Deals:
- Save up to $115 on Garmin fenix multisport watches including fenix 5, fenix 6, fenix 6S models & more at Walmart - check the live prices on a wide selection of Garmin fenix watches including standard, premium and compact editions
- Save up to $150 on Garmin fenix 6 series premium multisport GPS watches at Garmin.com - see the latest prices on Garmin fenix 6, fenix 6S, fenix 6X watches and more including Pro Solar, Pro and Sapphire editions
- Save up to 39% on top-rated Garmin fenix watches & bundles at Amazon - check the latest deals on multisport watches from Garmin including fenix 5, fenix 5S Plus, fenix 6, fenix 6X Pro and Sapphire editions and more
- Save up to $115 on a wide range of Garmin fenix Sapphire watches at Walmart - see the best prices on Garmin Fenix standard and premium multisport Sapphire watches including fenix 5X, fenix 6S and more
- Save up to 39% on Garmin fenix Sapphire watches & bundles at Amazon - check the live prices on Garmin fenix Sapphire including fenix 5, fenix 5X, fenix 6, fenix 6S standard and premium multisport watches
Best Garmin fenix 5 Deals:
Best Garmin Watch Deals:
- Save up to 49% on Garmin Forerunner, vivoactive, vivomove, fenix series & more at Walmart - check the latest deals on a wide range of standard and premium Garmin GPS smartwatches
- Save up to $150 on Garmin smartwatches with GPS & multisports features at Garmin.com - see the live prices on a wide range of smartwatches suitable for various sports like swimming, running, golfing and more
- Save up to $200 on a wide range of Garmin watches at Amazon - check deals including Garmin Forerunner, Garmin Fenix, Garmin Approach, Garmin Swim, & more
- Save on top-rated Garmin GPS & hybrid smartwatches at Belk.com - click the link for the latest prices on Garmin smartwatches including Forerunner, fenix, vivoactive, Venu series and more
- Save on best-selling smartwatches from Garmin at ABT.com - check the latest prices on various Garmin watch series including Approach, fenix, Venu, vivoactive and more
