Dublin, Nov. 25, 2020 -- The "Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Global Market Insights 2020, Analysis and Forecast to 2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report describes the global market size of Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) from 2015 to 2019 and its CAGR from 2015 to 2019, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2025 and its CAGR from 2020 to 2025.



For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2015 to 2025.



This report covers the following regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA

The key countries for each region are also included such as the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.



For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) as well as some small players.



The information for each competitor includes:

Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis

Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Share

Applications Segment:

Residential

Commercial

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms



Chapter 3 Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Sources

3.2.1 Data Sources

3.2.2 Assumptions

3.3 Research Method



Chapter 4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End-users



Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats



Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End-users



Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

7.1 Latest News

7.2 Merger and Acquisition

7.3 Planned/Future Project

7.4 Policy Dynamics



Chapter 8 Trading Analysis

8.1 Export of Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) by Region

8.2 Import of Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) by Region

8.3 Balance of Trade



Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Market in North America (2015-2025)

9.1 Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Market Size

9.2 Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Demand by End Use

9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

9.4 Type Segmentation and Price

9.5 Key Countries Analysis

9.5.1 US

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico



Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Market in South America (2015-2025)

10.1 Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Market Size

10.2 Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Demand by End Use

10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

10.4 Type Segmentation and Price

10.5 Key Countries Analysis

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Argentina

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Peru



Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Market in Asia & Pacific (2015-2025)

11.1 Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Market Size

11.2 Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Demand by End Use

11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

11.4 Type Segmentation and Price

11.5 Key Countries Analysis

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 India

11.5.3 Japan

11.5.4 South Korea

11.5.5 Asean

11.5.6 Australia



Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Market in Europe (2015-2025)

12.1 Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Market Size

12.2 Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Demand by End Use

12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

12.4 Type Segmentation and Price

12.5 Key Countries Analysis

12.5.1 Germany

12.5.2 France

12.5.3 UK

12.5.4 Italy

12.5.5 Spain

12.5.6 Belgium

12.5.7 Netherlands

12.5.8 Austria

12.5.9 Poland

12.5.10 Russia



Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Market in MEA (2015-2025)

13.1 Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Market Size

13.2 Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Demand by End Use

13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

13.4 Type Segmentation and Price

13.5 Key Countries Analysis

13.5.1 Egypt

13.5.2 Israel

13.5.3 South Africa

13.5.4 Gcc

13.5.5 Turkey



Chapter 14 Summary for Global Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Market (2015-2020)

14.1 Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Market Size

14.2 Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Demand by End Use

14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

14.4 Type Segmentation and Price



Chapter 15 Global Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Market Forecast (2020-2025)

15.1 Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Market Size Forecast

15.2 Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Demand Forecast

15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast



Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors

16.1 Congoleum Corporation

16.1.1 Company Profile

16.1.2 Main Business and Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Information

16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Congoleum Corporation

16.1.4 Congoleum Corporation luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.2 Engineered Floors LLC

16.2.1 Company Profile

16.2.2 Main Business and Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Information

16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Engineered Floors LLC

16.2.4 Engineered Floors LLC luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.3 Forbo Holding AG

16.3.1 Company Profile

16.3.2 Main Business and Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Information

16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Forbo Holding AG

16.3.4 Forbo Holding Ag luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.4 Gerflor Group

16.4.1 Company Profile

16.4.2 Main Business and Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Information

16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Gerflor Group

16.4.4 Gerflor Group luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.5 Hmtx Industries (Including Metroflor Corporation)

16.5.1 Company Profile

16.5.2 Main Business and Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Information

16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Hmtx Industries (Including Metroflor Corporation)

16.5.4 Hmtx Industries (Including Metroflor Corporation) Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.6 Interface Inc.

16.6.1 Company Profile

16.6.2 Main Business and Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Information

16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Interface Inc.

16.6.4 Interface Inc. Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.7 Mannington Mills Inc.

16.7.1 Company Profile

16.7.2 Main Business and Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Information

16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Mannington Mills Inc.

16.7.4 Mannington Mills Inc. Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.8 Mohawk Industries Inc.

16.8.1 Company Profile

16.8.2 Main Business and Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Information

16.8.3 SWOT Analysis of Mohawk Industries Inc.

16.8.4 Mohawk Industries Inc. Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.9 Nora Systems Gmbh/Interface Inc

16.9.1 Company Profile

16.9.2 Main Business and Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Information

16.9.3 SWOT Analysis of Nora Systems Gmbh/Interface Inc

16.9.4 Nora Systems Gmbh/Interface Inc luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.10 Shaw Industries Inc.

16.10.1 Company Profile

16.10.2 Main Business and Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Information

16.10.3 SWOT Analysis of Shaw Industries Inc.

16.10.4 Shaw Industries Inc. Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.11 Tarkett AG

16.11.1 Company Profile

16.11.2 Main Business and Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Information

16.11.3 SWOT Analysis of Tarkett AG

16.11.4 Tarkett Ag luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.12 Armstrong Flooring

16.12.1 Company Profile

16.12.2 Main Business and Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Information

16.12.3 SWOT Analysis of Armstrong Flooring

16.12.4 Armstrong Flooring luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)



