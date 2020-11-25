Dublin, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Global Market Insights 2020, Analysis and Forecast to 2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report describes the global market size of Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) from 2015 to 2019 and its CAGR from 2015 to 2019, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2025 and its CAGR from 2020 to 2025.
For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2015 to 2025.
This report covers the following regions:
The key countries for each region are also included such as the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.
For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) as well as some small players.
The information for each competitor includes:
Applications Segment:
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms
Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Sources
3.2.1 Data Sources
3.2.2 Assumptions
3.3 Research Method
Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End-users
Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats
Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End-users
Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics
Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) by Region
8.2 Import of Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade
Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Market in North America (2015-2025)
9.1 Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Market Size
9.2 Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Demand by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 US
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Market in South America (2015-2025)
10.1 Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Market Size
10.2 Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Demand by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru
Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Market in Asia & Pacific (2015-2025)
11.1 Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Market Size
11.2 Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Demand by End Use
11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
11.4 Type Segmentation and Price
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 Asean
11.5.6 Australia
Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Market in Europe (2015-2025)
12.1 Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Market Size
12.2 Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Demand by End Use
12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
12.4 Type Segmentation and Price
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 UK
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 Russia
Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Market in MEA (2015-2025)
13.1 Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Market Size
13.2 Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Demand by End Use
13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
13.4 Type Segmentation and Price
13.5 Key Countries Analysis
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Israel
13.5.3 South Africa
13.5.4 Gcc
13.5.5 Turkey
Chapter 14 Summary for Global Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Market (2015-2020)
14.1 Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Market Size
14.2 Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Demand by End Use
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price
Chapter 15 Global Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Market Forecast (2020-2025)
15.1 Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Market Size Forecast
15.2 Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast
Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
16.1 Congoleum Corporation
16.1.1 Company Profile
16.1.2 Main Business and Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Information
16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Congoleum Corporation
16.1.4 Congoleum Corporation luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.2 Engineered Floors LLC
16.2.1 Company Profile
16.2.2 Main Business and Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Information
16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Engineered Floors LLC
16.2.4 Engineered Floors LLC luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.3 Forbo Holding AG
16.3.1 Company Profile
16.3.2 Main Business and Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Information
16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Forbo Holding AG
16.3.4 Forbo Holding Ag luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.4 Gerflor Group
16.4.1 Company Profile
16.4.2 Main Business and Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Information
16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Gerflor Group
16.4.4 Gerflor Group luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.5 Hmtx Industries (Including Metroflor Corporation)
16.5.1 Company Profile
16.5.2 Main Business and Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Information
16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Hmtx Industries (Including Metroflor Corporation)
16.5.4 Hmtx Industries (Including Metroflor Corporation) Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.6 Interface Inc.
16.6.1 Company Profile
16.6.2 Main Business and Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Information
16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Interface Inc.
16.6.4 Interface Inc. Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.7 Mannington Mills Inc.
16.7.1 Company Profile
16.7.2 Main Business and Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Information
16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Mannington Mills Inc.
16.7.4 Mannington Mills Inc. Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.8 Mohawk Industries Inc.
16.8.1 Company Profile
16.8.2 Main Business and Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Information
16.8.3 SWOT Analysis of Mohawk Industries Inc.
16.8.4 Mohawk Industries Inc. Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.9 Nora Systems Gmbh/Interface Inc
16.9.1 Company Profile
16.9.2 Main Business and Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Information
16.9.3 SWOT Analysis of Nora Systems Gmbh/Interface Inc
16.9.4 Nora Systems Gmbh/Interface Inc luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.10 Shaw Industries Inc.
16.10.1 Company Profile
16.10.2 Main Business and Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Information
16.10.3 SWOT Analysis of Shaw Industries Inc.
16.10.4 Shaw Industries Inc. Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.11 Tarkett AG
16.11.1 Company Profile
16.11.2 Main Business and Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Information
16.11.3 SWOT Analysis of Tarkett AG
16.11.4 Tarkett Ag luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.12 Armstrong Flooring
16.12.1 Company Profile
16.12.2 Main Business and Luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Information
16.12.3 SWOT Analysis of Armstrong Flooring
16.12.4 Armstrong Flooring luxury Vinyl Tile (Lvt) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
