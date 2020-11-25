New York, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Sinus Dilation Market to Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Analysis by Product ; Procedure type; End User and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989588/?utm_source=GNW

However, high cost of sinus dilation procedure is about to hinder the growth of market during forecast period.



The incidences of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) are rising continuously, affecting one in seven people across the world.Subsequently, it has driven the implementation of long-term medical management and functional endoscopic sinus surgery (FESS).



Furthermore, technological developments allow various market players to innovate technically advanced medical devices to efficiently treat CRS through minimally invasive procedures.Balloon sinuplasty is the widely used procedure to treat CRS, andvarious market leaders are developing balloon sinus dilation devices.



Growing awareness about the developments in medical technology has increased the adoption of minimally invasive procedures.Balloon sinuplasty is an emerging technology in developed regions and penetrates in developing as well as developed regions.



In addition, the international market players, including Medtronic plc, Smith & Nephew, and Olympus Corporation, offer technologically advanced products in the market. Furthermore, start-ups and domestic players in the countries of developing regions are engaged in developing advanced and affordable medical devices used for sinus dilation.



North America Sinus Dilation market, based on the product, was segmented into balloon sinus dilation device, endoscopes, sinus stents, and handheld instruments.In 2019, the balloon sinus dilation segment held the highest share of the market.



Furthermore, the sinus stent segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the upcoming years.



Based on Procedure, the North America Sinus Dilation market was segmented into standalone sinus dilation procedure and hybrid sinus dilation procedure.In 2019, a standalone sinus dilation procedure segment held the largest share of the market.



Further, the hybrid sinus dilation procedure segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecasted period.



Based on end user, the North America Sinus Dilation market was segmented into hospitals, ENT Clinics and the ambulatory surgical centers.In 2019, the hospitals segment held the largest share of the market.



Besides, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming year.



Some of the major primary and secondary sources for North America Sinus Dilation market included in the report are, World Health Organization (WHO), American Laryngological, Rhinological, and Ontological Society.

