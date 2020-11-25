Black Friday Samsung watch deals have arrived, explore all the latest Black Friday Samsung Gear S3, Galaxy Watch & Galaxy Active deals on this page
Black Friday Samsung watch deals for 2020 are live. Review the top discounts on 41mm Galaxy Watch 3, cloud silver Galaxy Active2 & more. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Samsung Galaxy Watch Deals:
- Save $450 off the latest Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at ATT.com - Get $200 off your purchase of Galaxy Watch3 & Active2 models
- Save up to 36% on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches & fitness trackers at Walmart - check for live prices on top-rated Samsung watches with GPS and Bluetooth like the Samsung Galaxy smartwatch and Gear S3 Frontier
- Save up to 68% on Samsung Galaxy Watches at Dell.com - check the link for the latest deals on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Watch Active & more
- Save up to $200 on the latest Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at Verizon.com - check out the latest savings on Galaxy Watch3 & Active2
- Save $450 off Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatches at ATT.com - including deals on 45mm and 41mm Galaxy Watch3 models
- Save up to $120 on Samsung Galaxy Watches at Walmart - featuring the latest discounts on Galaxy Watch 2 & 3 models in 42mm, 44mm, 45mm, 46mm & more sizes
- Save up to $150 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch3 at Verizon.com - Verizon offers different ways to save on the Galaxy Watch3, including trade-ins and significant discounts on phone and watch bundles
- Save up to $100 on Samsung Galaxy Watch Active smartwatches at Walmart - check out the latest deals on Galaxy Active & Active 2 smartwatches in a variety of sizes (40mm, 42mm & more)
- Save up to $150 on the Galaxy Watch Active 2 at Verizon.com - get discounts with eligible phone and Samsung Galaxy Watch smartwatch bundles, trade-ins, and more
- Save up to $62 on Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Watch Active & more at Dell.com - get the hottest deals on Samsung smartwatches
- Save up to 35% on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at Amazon - check for prices on popular 40mm, 42mm, 46mm models with GPS and Bluetooth at Amazon
- Save on Samsung Gear smartwatches at Amazon - click the link for the latest deals on top-rated Samsung Gear S3 Classic and S3 Frontier smartwatches
Interested in more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sales event and Amazon’s Black Friday sale to enjoy thousands more live deals. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
With the launch of the Galaxy Watch3, the Samsung Galaxy Watch range continues to cater to the needs of tech-savvy fitness and health enthusiasts. Like the Galaxy Watch Active 2 before it, the Galaxy Watch3 features a blood pressure monitor, ECG sensor, and heart rate sensor. The Samsung Gear S3 has a longer-lasting battery, however. The Gear S3 is more budget-friendly yet already allows users to receive notifications and track their locations, among other features.
About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)