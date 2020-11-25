New York, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America RNAi Therapeutics Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Molecule Type ; Application ; Route of Administration ; and End User and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989587/?utm_source=GNW

Factors such as high cost of RNAi therapeutics are likely to restrain the growth of the market. Additionally,significant number of pipeline candidates for strategic alliances, and rising emphasis on RNA technologies are likely to fuel the growth of the RNAi therapeuticsmarketduring the forecast period.

RNAi refers to the interference RNA which is responsible to control and manipulate protein translation in the cell.These RNAi are used to silence particular genes which are responsible for diseases.



Currently, the awareness about RNAi is increasing extensively due to its ability to offer target specific mechanism, leading to superior treatment outcomes.The approach is widely utilized for drug development.



Increasing number of investments in RNAi therapy development coupled with growing prevalence of infectious diseases and chronic conditions are anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period.



Continuous R&D activities in RNAi therapeutics have revealed its benefits in tackling a range of chronic disorders, such as genetic conditions, renal disorders, neurodegenerative conditions, and cancer.The effectiveness of the outcomes of RNAi therapies is generating investments in the development of new drugs.



For instance, in September 2018, Curamir Therapeutics, Inc. received initial financial aid of US$ 10 million from Delos Capital to develop miRNA-based drugs for chemotherapy-resistant cancer. Also, in April 2019, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced its strategic partnership with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to discover and commercialize RNAi therapeutic platform for the treatment of diseases associated with eye, central nervous system, and liver. The companies have invested about US$ 1 billion in the collaboration. Furthermore, in January 2020, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Novo Nordisk collaborated to develop RNAi therapies for the treatment of liver diseases and cardiometabolic disorders. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. received an upfront payment of ~US$ 175 million from Novo Nordisk for the initiation of the project. According to the terms in partnership, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. wouldreceive nearly US$ 25 million annually from Novo Nordisk for the first three years for the development of the product. Such investments help biotech and pharma companies not only launch new products but also increase the number of approved products. For instance, in August 2018, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. received an approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its Onpattro infusion therapy used for the treatment of peripheral nerve disease (polyneuropathy). The market players are gaining investments in the R&D of new drugs, therapies, and technologies. These increasing investments in RNAi therapeutics are driving the market.



North America has been witnessing growing number of COVID-19 cases since its outbreak.Owing to rising incidence of COVID-19 in North America, there is an increase in demand for new therapeutic drugs.



Research studies on RNAi therapy for COVID-19 in the region arelikely to favor the market growth. For instance, the study ‘Prospects for RNAi Therapy of COVID-19’ was conducted in University of Alberta, Edmonton, AB, Canada and was published in July 2020.Thus, growing efforts by pharmaceutical andbiotech companies and academic institutes to treat COVID-19arelikely to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.



In 2019, the small interfering RNAs (siRNA) segment accounted for the highest share of the market.Growth of this segment is attributed to increasing preference for small interfering RNAs for drug development and growing number of research partnerships.



Furthermore, the microRNA (miRNA) segment is expected to register higher CAGR in the RNAi therapeutics market during the forecast period.



A few of the major secondary sources associated with the North America RNAi therapeuticsmarket report are World Health Organization, National Cancer Institute, Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, American Lung Association, and American Cancer Society, amongothers.

