NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, has filed a federal securities class action in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of its client and all similarly situated investors who purchased or otherwise acquired common stock of Evolus Inc. ("Evolus" or the Company") (NYSE: EOLS) from February 1, 2019 to July 6, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The class action alleges violations of Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), 15 U.S.C. §§ 78j(b) and 78t(a) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the SEC, 17 C.F.R. § 240.10b-5. The class action is titled In re Evolus Securities Litigation, No. 1:20-cv-08647 (S.D.N.Y.).



Evolus is a California based medical aesthetics company. The Company and its South Korean partner, Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. (“Daewoong”) developed Jeuveau, a competitor to Allergan’s Botox. Jeuveau has recently become a strong, more affordable competitor of Botox.

On July 6, 2020, Judge David Shaw of the International Trade Commission issued a preliminary ruling in a trade secrets action accusing Evolus and Daewoong of having developed Jeuveau, using trade secrets stolen from Allergan’s partner company, Medytox. In a non-binding decision, the judge sided with Allergan and Medytox and recommended a 10-year ban on Jeuveau imports to the United States.

On this news, shares of Evolus fell sharply, from $5.55 to close at $3.25, on July 7, 2020, representing a loss of more than 41%.

