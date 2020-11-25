Black Friday Roomba 675 & 690 deals have landed, check out all the best Black Friday bundles, accessories & more deals below
Black Friday 2020 sales researchers are identifying all the latest Roomba 675 & 690 deals for Black Friday 2020, including the best offers on Roomba 675 & 690 bundles, accessory kits and more. Check out the full selection of deals in the list below.
Best Roomba 675 & 690 Deals:
Best Roomba Deals:
- Save up to $400 on a wide range of Roomba robot vacuum bundles & deals at Walmart - check deals available on the Roomba 980, 960, 690, Braava jet M6 and more new and refurbished models
- Save up to $200 on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums at Amazon - check deals on the best-selling iRobot Roomba 960, s9, i7, i7+, 650 and e5 models
- Save up to $200 on Roomba robot vacuums & robot mops at Target - save on iRobot smart cleaning products including the Roomba 675, e5, Braava Jet 230 robot mop & more
- Save up to $380 on select Roomba robot vacuums & bundle deals at iRobot.com - save on the Roomba 960, e5, 675 & more top-rated models and Braava robot mops
- Save up to $100 on Roomba Braava mops at iRobot.com - check out iRobot deals on the Braava jet m6, 380t & jet 240 models
- Save on the iRobot Braava jet M6 robot mop at Amazon - the M6 tackles sticky messes, grime, and kitchen grease with ease (limited time deal)
- Save up to $100 on the iRobot Braava intelligent robot mop at Walmart - check live prices on iRobot Braava models including the Jet M6 that works with Google Home and is ideal for multiple rooms
